Six ways to make your Norwegian holiday cheaper this summer

Book as early as possible, or consider different transport methods

Many of Norway's biggest transport firms charge money based on demand. In many cases, this means that the closer to the departure time you are, the more you can expect to pay.

Therefore, you should get trains and busses booked and out of the way as soon as possible. Norway offers many different kinds of discounts to students, young people and the elderly for travel. So always check when purchasing tickets.

For most long-distance train journeys, there are also alternatives by bus. It's always worth checking the prices as the travel times can sometimes be quite similar, and they both offer a similar level of comfort (long-distance trains edge buses, though, as they often have a carriage selling warm food and drinks). In some cases, a less booked-up bus can offer a cheaper alternative.

Tweaking your travel plans and considering options like night buses and night trains can save you money too. If you wanted to travel from Oslo to Trondheim or Bergen to the capital, you could eliminate the cost of a hotel stay and instead book a sleeper seat on the night train.

This essentially acts as hitting two birds with one stone, as you will be getting the train ride and hotel stay for the price of one rather than paying for a hotel and train the next day.

Remember to book trains and other means of transport in advance. Pictured is a SJ Nord train in Norway. Photo by Karl Paul Baldacchino on Unsplash

Bakeries, BBQs and picnics

Eating out in Norway is expensive. A meal at a Norwegian restaurant can range from 350 kroner at a more budget-friendly option to 1,500 for a three-course meal at a mid-range eatery.

Therefore, it's better for your budget if you stick to one restaurant meal a day. Luckily, there are many ways to have an authentic Norwegian food experience without breaking the bank.

Bakeries selling goods like cinnamon buns and other Scandinavian favourites are plentiful and make for a relatively tasty and cost-effective lunch. After that, grilling sausages in the park or by a lake, river or beach can also be considered a Norwegian rite of passage.

Picnics at the top of mountains and at beauty spots can also pack a lot of bang for their buck. Just remember to clean up after yourselves to try and preserve the nature around you.

Consider a tourist pass

You should weigh whether you'll need a tourist pass in some cities. For example, both Oslo and Bergen offer tourist passes which allow free entrance to museums and unlimited use of public transport.

For many, this can save a substantial amount. However, you will also need to weigh whether it will be worth it.

If, say, you only have a day in Oslo and only have time for one museum, then buying public transport and museum tickets will likely be cheaper, as the 24-hour pass costs 495 kroner. However, if museums feature heavily on your itinerary and you intend on visiting more than two per day, then the pass will help you save a reasonable amount of cash.

Public transport and rental scooters and bikes are great for sightseeing

In many places, tours and sightseeing cruises are offered to tourists wishing to see Norwegian cities and their surrounding areas. Many also offer these tours on e-scooters or electric bikes to try and speed up the process and add an element of fun.

While the tour guides are knowledgeable and professional, you can save a lot of money doing it yourself. There are electric bikes and scooters dotted all over Norway's cities that you can ride around to see the major sights for a fraction of the price of a tour.

Many cities like Oslo and Stavanger have also integrated ferries into their public transport network. With the example of Oslo, you can take a trip to the idyllic islands surrounding the city for just 36 kroner (for a single ticket). Alternatively, you can ride the B1 ferry around most islands, take in the views, and remain on board until it arrives back in the city.

Pictured is a public transport ferry in Oslo. Photo by Eirik Skarstein on Unsplash

DNT cabins and campsites

If you are planning a more active holiday or will be visiting some of Norway's stunning nature spots, then you should probably consider renting a bunk or room at a cabin from the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) or staying at a campsite.

DNT has around 550 cabins dotted across Norway, which may offer a cheaper alternative to hotels and Airbnbs near popular nature spots.

The average hotel room price per night in Norway is 1,350 kroner, including breakfast. Meanwhile, a basic cabin at a campsite costs around 550 kroner per night. These cabins get you much closer to the nature spots, hikes or mountains you want to see than a hotel can.

Nature is free, and most cities are walkable

Speaking of nature, the majority of it in Norway is free and accessible to the public. This means you can see some of the best Norway has to offer without spending a penny.

In some instances, visiting these locations will cost you in other ways. For example, the parking at Trolltunga is incredibly expensive. However, there are often ways to minimise or eliminate these costs. With the example of Trolltunga, this can mean taking a shuttle bus or beginning your hike from the car park entrance.

Most of Norway's cities are incredibly walkable due to their small size. Furthermore, Norway's low-crime rate means that you should feel relatively safe and secure walking the streets of Norway's cities.