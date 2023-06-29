Large majority of residents happy with life in Oslo

Advertisement

Oslo Municipality has published its citizen survey for 2023, which tracks the happiness and well-being of those living in the Norwegian capital.

Some 80 percent told the survey that they were happy with the city and the area they lived. Meanwhile, just four percent said they were unhappy living in Oslo.

“In general, there is a high level of well-being among the residents of Oslo municipality. Somewhat more women answer that they enjoy themselves to a large extent compared to men,” the survey’s results state.

Those living in the districts of Frogner, Nordre Aker and Ullern had the highest levels of well-being, according to the survey.

READ ALSO: Is Oslo a good city for international residents?

The number of those who are happy living in the city has actually decreased slightly since the last survey was carried out in 2018.

A large majority, seven out of ten, also said they felt a sense of belonging in the city.

Advertisement

“Seven out of ten responded that they feel a sense of belonging to Oslo, and there are small differences between the districts. More people who grew up in Oslo feel a sense of belonging to a greater extent than the rest,” the survey said.

A higher number of people said that they felt that the city centre was safer at night compared to 2014 and that it is safe for children to travel where they live. Air quality, cleanliness, car traffic and municipal services such as libraries were all areas where locals said they were satisfied.