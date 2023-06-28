Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Obos joint costs increase

Obos, Norway's largest housing association, has reported a large increase in joint costs among their 1,200 member housing associations.

"Many housing associations have had to increase joint expenses," Thomas Skjennald, communications director for Obos, told Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen.

Joint costs across its developments have increased by an average of 15 percent.

Experts expect Norway to avoid a food price spike

Supermarkets in Norway raise wholesale prices twice a year. Once in July and once in February. With the July price change window approaching, experts are sure that supermarkets in Norway will not hike prices up.

One of Norway's largest supermarket chains, Rema 1000, has said that it would no longer participate in the price windows and instead raise prices whenever necessary.

"Now that Rema 1000 has decided to hide the price increases, I don't think we will see four to five percent more expensive food in July after all," Ivar Pettersen from Alo Analyze told the newspaper E24.

Meanwhile, Bent Sofus Tranøy, a professor of political economy, said that the attention paid to food prices in the past year means that chains will hold off from raising prices on the first day of July.

"This may mean that the chains will be a little cautious on that particular day. So it wouldn't surprise me if there is a price increase creeping up in August instead," he said.

Advertisement

Norway with the cheapest energy prices in Europe

The cheapest energy in Europe will be found in Norway on Wednesday. The reason for the prices being lower in Norway is high gas and coal prices. Norway meets most of its energy needs with hydroelectric power.

While the prices are lower compared to the rest of Europe, energy news publication Europower writes that the spot price is increasing in four of five of the country's energy regions.

Wednesday is the second time this year that energy prices have been lower in Norway than in the rest of Europe.

Youtuber causes chaos in Oslo with drinks launch

Some 70 people received healthcare following a visit to Oslo by YouTuber Logan Paul. Paul was in Oslo with fellow Youtuber KSI to launch their sports drink Prime Hydration on Tuesday afternoon at Aker Brygge in Oslo.

Some 2,000 young people showed up, with several reportedly fainting.

According to reports from the Norwegian newspaper VG, the two Youtube stars asked those in attendance to be careful.