Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Weak krone pushing up price of seasonal labour in Norway

A weak krone could result in record-expensive Norwegian strawberries this year. According to strawberry farmer Eilev Mellerud, the picking price has risen by 30 percent in the past year.

He predicts strawberry prices will go up to 80 kroner a basket.

The weak krone is largely to blame, Mellerud said. Before, he had 90 foreign seasonal workers on his farm during the summer months.

"Foreign labour has functioned as a pillar in Norwegian strawberry production," he told the newspaper VG. Then came the coronavirus pandemic - and then the weak krone.

Due to the weak krone, workers must be paid better in order to receive similar wages as in previous years.

"My wage costs have increased by 30 per cent per kilo of strawberries. Of course, this will be reflected in the price," he said.

Foreign climber in Geiranger found in rescue operation

A search operation took place on Monday evening to locate a foreign climber in Geiranger in western Norway.

"The climber was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and a dark rucksack," the police wrote at the time.

Police and a rescue helicopter took part in the search.

At 9:10pm, the police reported that the Red Cross had found the climber. The person in question was found to be in good shape.

Advertisement

Flight from Copenhagen to Bergen turned around due to possible technical error

A SAS flight on its way from Copenhagen to Bergen had to fly back to Kastrup Airport on Monday, the Danish newspaper BT reported.

"The captain of the plane has informed us that there was a potential technical error on the plane, and therefore he asked for permission to fly back to Copenhagen," a SAS press officer told the newspaper.

The plane landed at Kastrup at 6:20 pm, BT reported.

Advertisement

Nordea increases interest rate on mortgages

On Monday, Nordea increased its interest rates on mortgages and deposits.

The bank did so as a reaction to the central bank's (Norges Bank) increase of the key interest rate on June 22nd, when the key policy rate was raised by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75 percent to try and curb inflation.

READ MORE: Norway’s central bank announces double interest rate hike

"We have decided to increase interest rates on mortgages and deposits as a result of Norges Bank's new interest rate hike," Randi Marjamaa, head of personal markets at Nordea Norge, said in a press release.

"The high level of interest has also led to greater interest in savings. We encourage everyone to maintain savings in economic times to be able to handle unforeseen expenses," Marjamaa added.