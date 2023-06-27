SAS flight from Copenhagen to Bergen turned around due to 'technical fault'

Advertisement

The flight on Monday evening turned around due to “indication of a technical fault”, head of media relations for SAS Norway Tonje Sund told news wire Ritzau.

The flight returned to Copenhagen just after 6pm after crossing the Kattegat Sea and was near North Jutland city Aalborg when it abandoned its destination, according to Danish newspaper BT.

“It was decided in Copenhagen to change aircraft. So an aircraft is now on its way to Bergen again. It will be delayed,” Sund said Monday evening.

The spokesperson could give no further detail as to what potential problem had been indicated mid-flight.

Advertisement

“It is standard procedure that there must be a technical investigation,” she said.

The number of passengers who were on board the flight was not specified, but the aircraft returned to Copenhagen without any problems, the spokesperson said.

Technical problems with flights can occur occasionally but are not frequent and Monday’s episode is no reason for concern, she also said.