DISCOVER NORWAY: Seven unmissable events in July

Oslo Pride parade

The biggest Pride parade in Norway takes to the streets of Oslo on July 1st. The route will begin in Grønland and stretches all the way to the town hall.

The parade begins at 1pm. Organisers write that Grønlandsleiret/Vaterland/Spektrum and Grensen are the best places to join this year's parade.

Participants are asked to bring water and dress for the weather if there is rain. Alcohol is forbidden as it would break the rules on drinking in public.

The 10-year anniversary of the 7 Fjell Bryggeri

On the other side of the country, at the beginning of July, the brewery the 7 Fjell Bryggeri will hold a number of events to mark ten years of business.

The party will run between midday and 11pm at the brewery, located at Fjellsdalen 5. The beginning of the afternoon will be marked with family events, serving hot dogs and soda and will feature a bouncy castle. Children will have free entry.

Throughout the rest of the day, there will be food trucks, live music and standup delivered in the traditional Bergen standup.

A number of other breweries will be making the trip to Bergen for attendees to sample their wares. Tickets start from 200 kroner per person.

Stavernfestivalen

Stavernfestivalen is an annual music festival that takes place in the small town of Stavern in Larvik Municipality at the Larvik Golf Arena. It has been running strong for more than 20 years.

The festival usually takes place in July (from July 6th to July 8th this year), and tens of thousands of people visit the event.

As of the time of writing, confirmed performers for the 2023 Stavernfestivalen include Karpe, Kygo, Nial Horan, Tyga, Dagny, Ice Spice, and many others. You can find the full line-up on the official festival website.

Remember that you'll need to show an ID before entering and that the festival has strict age requirement rules in place - both are common for most major festivals in Norway.

Tickets for the festival are still available online.

Molde International Jazz Festival

The Molde International Jazz Festival, also known as Moldejazz, is among the oldest jazz festivals in Europe. It takes place every year in July – this year, the festival will run from July 17th to 22nd – and it has been bringing joy to jazz lovers in Norway since 1961.

If you're into jazz and staying in Norway for the summer, going to Moldejazz is a must. Tickets can be bought on the festival's website.

Oslo Humorfest

Between July 5th and July 8th, the SALT art and culture centre in Oslo will hold a comedy festival featuring improv, shows and traditional standup.

A number of comedians famous in both Norway and other countries will feature, such as recent Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn. Day passes and tickets to each individual show are available.

Slottsfjell

Slottsfjell is one of Norway's most popular rock and pop music festivals. It takes place in Tønsberg in eastern Norway and has been a hit with audiences since its launch in 2003.

The 2023 edition of Slottsfjell will take place from July 12th to 13th. Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Klovner I Kamp and Sondre Justad are among those to have been confirmed to be performing.

Olav's festival

The Trondheim International Olaf Festival begins at the end of July and runs into August. The event, held in Trondheim around the stunning Nidaros Cathedral, will feature music and cultural performances. The festival is centred around the belief in diverse artistic and cultural expressions.