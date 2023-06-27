Discount rate on Oslo's flexible ticket to be increased
The speed with which travellers using Ruter’s flexible ticket receive discounts will be increased so that fares become cheaper sooner.
Passengers across Oslo’s public transport system, operated by Ruter, began receiving discounted tickets in April thanks to the Reis ticket system.
The ticket was aimed at offering a better service to those who don’t travel enough for the cost of a monthly ticket to be justifiable.
The system makes each single ticket a traveller buys cheaper until they reach a discount rate of 40 percent. The discount is applied automatically when using the Ruter app.
The aim was to have a large number of travellers using the scheme achieve a discount of around 20 percent.
“Reis is a great success, but the travel pattern is a little different than Ruter first thought,” Environment and Transport Councillor for Oslo City Council, Sirin Stav, told public broadcaster NRK.
As a result, the scheme is being tweaked to allow travellers to achieve higher discounts faster. Previously, travellers would need to buy 15 tickets before receiving a 20 percent discount.
Under the tweaked system, travellers only need to purchase a ticket seven times a month to achieve a discount rate of 20 percent. The discount rate of 40 percent will also be achieved earlier.
“Some may travel by public transport one day, have a home office one day and walk or cycle another day. Having offers also for cheaper single tickets is important,” Stav said of the Reis ticket.
Comments
