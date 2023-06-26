Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norwegian krone among weakest currencies

The Norwegian krone is now the weakest among the world's most traded currencies, according to the Bloomberg index.

The krone is one of the G10 currencies, which are the world's most traded currencies. However, it is the weakest among these currencies so far this year measured against the dollar, the newspaper E24 reported on Sunday, quoting Bloomberg's index.

On Sunday, the Japanese yen was the second-weakest currency, followed by the New Zealand dollar. The strongest currency, according to the index, was the British pound.

The index shows that the Norwegian krone's value has fallen by 9.44 percent since the turn of the year.

On Sunday, one US dollar was trading at 10.82 kroner.

Norwegian insurance companies fear a summer of luggage chaos

Strikes among air traffic controllers and staffing problems at several European airports have led to fears of a summer of luggage chaos.

"We already have an increase in delayed baggage of 25 percent so far this year, and we see tendencies towards a worsening going forward," Torbjørn Brandeggen of the Tryg Forsikring insurance company said in a press release.

Among other things, a strike has been announced among air traffic controllers in France, and several airports already have staffing problems.

"In addition to the increase in delayed luggage, we have had an increase so far this year of almost 45 percent in delays on trips, so we are already feeling the consequences," Brandeggen added.

If you experience any issues during your trip, you need to contact the airline or your travel operator, Brandeggen said.

"Travel insurance does not cover delayed or cancelled travel as a result of strikes, staffing problems or queues, but you may be entitled to compensation from the airline," Brandeggen said.

Protesters block roads to the Roan wind power plant in Fosen

Protesters associated with Motvind Norge, an organisation which opposes wind energy developments, and the Norwegian Society for the Conservation of Nature (Naturvernforbundet) have blocked the access roads to the Roan wind power plant in Fosen in Trøndelag County, in central Norway, on Monday morning.

"Committed volunteers associated with Motvind Norge and the Society for the Conservation of Nature in Trøndelag have blocked both roads to the wind power plant this morning and will refuse to let operation and maintenance personnel pass," Motvind Norge wrote in a press release on Monday.

They noted that no end date had been set for the protest and that the campaigners aim for the plant to be shut down completely in solidarity with the Sami reindeer herders at Fosen.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: There are currently 120 Norwegians in Russia

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has reflected on the dramatic events that took place in Russia over the weekend.

"We witnessed dramatic events in Russia yesterday. We do not know what the consequences will be, neither for people in Russia nor for Putin," Foreign Minister Huitfeldt told the press on Saturday afternoon, referring to the Wagner mercenary group marching on the Russian capital after demanding the resignation of the country's top defence officials over alleged failures in the war in Ukraine.

"It is clear that, because the war is going so badly for Russia in Ukraine, there will be instability in our neighbouring country (Russia)," Huitfeldt said, according to the newspaper VG.

The Foreign Ministry continues to advise Norwegians against travelling to Russia.

"More and more Norwegians are registering. Now, there are 120 Norwegians who have registered that are in Russia," Huitfeldt said. None of them have asked for assistance to get out of the country.