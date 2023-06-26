Everything that changes in Norway in July 2023

Advertisement

Supermarkets to raise prices

Norwegian supermarkets usually adjust prices wholesale twice a year. Once in February and once in July.

Supermarkets are expected to raise prices on a number of products following the beginning of July. This means grocery bills will likely become more expensive.

Supermarket chains are yet to announce whether any price changes will be substantial or not. When they did so earlier this year, chains found themselves in trouble with the government.

Recently, supermarket chain Rema 1000 has said that it would no longer participate in the price windows and instead update prices on a continual basis.

The changes will become clear after a few days; the Local will report on any significant price changes at Norwegian supermarkets.

Public transport made free in Stavanger

From July 3rd, public transport will be made free in Stavanger. The scheme will apply to public buses, trains and boats in Stavanger, Randaberg, Sola and Sandnes.

However, only residents of Stavanger Municipality will be able to take advantage of the scheme. Residents will need to register online to receive free transport.

Users will still be required to have a valid ticket, with the local authorities testing out a ticketing system before the scheme's launch.

It currently needs to be made clear how long the scheme will last, but the municipality says it could run for between eight to 12 months.

Critics of the scheme have said the money used for the free public transport, 200 million, would be better spent offering more routes and upgrading the public transport offer as a whole.

LO work inspections begin

On July 4th, the country's largest trade union umbrella, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), will begin its annual summer workplace inspections.

Every summer, the union umbrella's "summer patrol" inspects the workplaces of young people in summer jobs. It does so to ensure that workers' rights are being protected. The union typically visits over 6,000 businesses each summer.

For three years in a row, the summer patrol has found an increasing number of violations of the Working Environment Act.

Warmer weather forecast

Following an extremely warm June, the weather in July will continue to be much of the same in southern Norway.

Temperatures are expected to be between one to three degrees warmer than usual in southern Norway and parts of Europe.

The warmer weather will be due to abnormally high temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean. The ocean sees large natural fluctuations in temperature.

Marius Årthun, from Bjerknes Center for climate research, told the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten that sea temperature records being broken would likely not occur without the impact of climate change.

Fellesferie

The joint holiday will take place between July 10th and Friday, July 28th, in Norway. This period is referred to as fellesferie.

This period in Norway sees many companies close or heavily reduce their operations for the summer to allow staff to take a holiday. In many cases, firms can also make staff take a holiday during this period.

The aim of the joint holiday is to ensure that everyone has time off at a time when kids are on their school holidays, and the weather in Norway is typically the warmest.

For those visiting the biggest cities and smaller towns, you can expect some businesses, shops and restaurants to close their doors or operate under reduced hours during this time.

Pride parade

Saturday, July 1st, will see the Oslo Pride Parade, the biggest pride celebration in Norway, take place. The parade begins in Grønland and will end at the square outside Oslo's city hall.

The parade begins at 1pm. Organisers write that Grønlandsleiret/Vaterland/Spektrum and Grensen are the best places to join the parade this year.

Participants are asked to bring water and dress for the weather if there is rain. Alcohol is forbidden as it would break the rules on drinking in public.

Norway will mark 12 years since the Utøya massacre

July 22nd will signal 12 years since the terrorist attack carried out by far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

The attack saw a bomb set off in Oslo before Breivik headed to the holiday youth camp for young people associated with the Labour Party and opened fire on the people on the island while dressed as a police officer.

A permanent memorial has been erected on the island of Utøya, where Breivik carried out the shooting.