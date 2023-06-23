Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norwegian trains continue to struggle with punctuality

Trains in Norway have been delayed by 9,200 hours, or more than a year, so far in 2023, newspaper Aftenposten reports.

So far this year, 87.4 percent of passenger trains have arrived on schedule. In June, 83.6 of trains arrived and departed on time.

“It bothers us that we do not deliver better punctuality than we do now. But it is such an old infrastructure that it decays faster than we are able to renew it,” Kristina Bolstad Picard, communications manager for digitisation and technology at Bane Nor, said.

The most common causes of delays are signal faults, faults on the track, issues with contact lines and problems with trains themselves.

In the capital, Oslo, only 72.6 percent of trains have been on time this year.

Total fire ban lifted in several places

The extraordinary ban on the use of fire outdoors in Bergen Osterøy, Vaksdal and Samnanger will end on Friday.

The reason for the ban being lifted is the reduced risk of fire spreading due to dry terrain.

Bans on fires will be lifted at midday. Although a general fire ban will still be in place, this prohibits lighting fires in places where it can quickly spread.

“We still strongly advise against building a fire or grilling if you cannot guarantee fire safety,” Janicke Larsen from Bergen Municipality said in a press release.

Norwegians choose West Norway as the most popular road trip destination

“We expect a lot of holiday traffic on the roads this year, and there may be queues, especially on the most popular road and ferry routes,” director for road traffic safety Guro Ranes from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a press release.

Around 49 percent of those questioned in a survey said that they would have or are considering a driving holiday in Norway this summer. Some 30 percent said they were choosing to travel to western Norway.

Strong reaction to interest rate hikes

Norway’s central bank has chosen to raise the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75 percent – something which has led to a strong reaction.

The krone was boosted after the announcement; however, the Homeowners Association has said that consumers are being pushed to their breaking point.

The leader of Norway’s biggest trade union umbrella (LO), Peggy Hessen Følsvik, has called the hike aggressive.

“We cannot accept that Norges Bank is once again using increased unemployment as a means of economic policy. And LO cannot take responsibility for reasonable wage formation in this country if the governor of the central bank is to continue with his aggressive interest rate hikes,” Følsvik said.