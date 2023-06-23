Norwegian airports brace for busiest days of the year

Advertisement

Some 90,000 will pass through Oslo Airport Gardermoen on Friday, with the rest of the weekend also expected to be busy as families head abroad following the start of the school holidays.

“These are some of the busiest days of the year”, communications manager at Oslo Airport Harald Gardermoen, Nygaard Kvam, said to Norwegian newswire NTB.

A further 47,000 travellers will pass through the airports at Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim, according to forecasts from Avinor, the state-owned operator of Norway’s airports.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has issued advice to those travelling this summer.

“I have three pieces of advice: Download the Reiseklar app, remember travel insurance, and remember a valid passport,” she told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

The Rieseklar app collects information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs travel information, travel advice and travel registration and allows users to monitor what is happening in the country they are travelling to.

Travel across Europe was heavily disrupted last year due to strikes and staffing issues across several European airports.

Fredrik Nygaard, operations director at Oslo Airport Gardermoen, has warned that similar problems could affect travel this year.

“We are prepared for similar problems this season, but still expect the situation to improve this year,” he told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

He also encouraged travellers to keep their most important possessions with them in their hand luggage.

“Allow a little extra time for check-in. Feel free to use the self-service machines to save time. If you are going out of the Schengen area, you should also allow plenty of time for passport control,” Nygaard said of travelling this summer.

Those travelling this weekend can check the situation at Norway's airports by heading to the website of Avinor.