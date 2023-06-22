Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Airlines accused of false advertising

The Norwegian Consumer Council and several other European consumer organisations have accused airlines of trying to greenwash the industry.

Companies like Norwegian and SAS are accused of falsely marketing "climate-neutral" flights.

"Whether you pay (for) a 'green ticket' or not, your plane will still emit greenhouse gases, so portraying flying as a sustainable mode of transport is pure greenwashing," Inger Lise Blyverket, director of the Consumer Council, said in a press release.

"At a time when many people want to travel more sustainably, the airlines should immediately stop offering consumers a false good conscience. We urge the authorities to clamp down on this practice," she said.

A number of European organisations have written to the European Commission asking for an investigation into the matter and fines for illegal marketing.

Oslo City Council leader fears police cuts

Oslo City Council Leader Raymond Johansen has said that while the police will increase its presence in the district of Grønland, the number of police employees in Oslo will probably decrease.

"I am very worried about a possible downsizing. And I do not feel confident that the Oslo police's capital mission is reflected well enough in the budget. That is why it is very important to me that the government and the Minister of Justice prioritise Oslo," he told the newspaper Aftenposten.

The increased presence in Grønland is related to reports of heightened drug-related crime.

Police in Oslo are expected to cut around 85 positions this year.

Increase in threats against Pride celebrations

The Police Security Service, responsible for domestic security, has seen increased threats towards Pride celebrations.

"I do not want to say exactly how many preventive cases we work on. But it is a two-digit number, a portion of which is linked to Pride," counter-terrorism chief Lars Lilleby said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We all take it very seriously," he said.

Meanwhile, PST chief Beate Gangås said that the PST was not aware of any concrete threats or plots which could endanger Pride this year.

The largest Pride celebrations in Norway begin in Oslo on Friday.

PM to listen to dietary advice

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said that it would be wise to follow new dietary advice released earlier this week. The advice suggests less than 350 grams of red meat a week and zero alcohol intake among other things.

"I think it is wise to listen to the new advice. It's not a warning against alcohol, but they say the limit can be as low as zero. I think that is a wise health advice," he said.