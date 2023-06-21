Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The Norwegian Tax Administration warns against the use of door-to-door handymen

Handyman services offered on the doorstep are advised against as they may contribute to tax crime and workplace exploitation, the Norwegian Tax Administration warns.

“These are actors who deliberately evade tax and duty in the millions and take advantage of workers while consumers feel cheated and are left with - at best - poorly executed craftsmanship,” Erik Nilsen from the tax crime unit at the Norwegian Tax Administration said.

Those who pay over 10,000 kroner for such services in cash also run the risk of being responsible for unpaid tax and VAT on the work.

“And if you knowingly and willfully buy undeclared work, you risk a police report, possible punishment and confiscation of the value of the profit from this purchase,” Nilsen said.

Norway has the safest roads in Europe

Norway, for the eighth year in a row, is the country with the best record when it comes to road traffic fatalities, the latest figures show.

The European Traffic Safety Council (ETSC) found that Norway has 21 deaths on its roads per million inhabitants, and between 2012 and 2022, it reduced the number of fatal incidents by 20 per cent.

The Norwegian government has implemented a zero-vision policy with the eventual goal of reducing the number of road traffic deaths to zero.

Blood donation rules for gay men changed

The Norwegian Directorate of Health has changed the blood donation rules for gay men; moving forward, they will be subject to the same rules as heterosexual men.

This means gay men in a stable and monogamous relationships can become blood donors, the Norwegian Directorate of Health has said on its website.

Previously, gay men had to wait for 12 months to pass since their last sexual activity before they could donate blood.

Man detained for threats against Pride march

A man in his 20s has been detained for four weeks by the police for making terrorist threats against Oslo Pride.

The man is charged with breaching section 134 of the Criminal Code, which concerns threatening to commit acts of terrorism.

The threats were made through email and other forms of digital communication. Oslo Pride begins on June 23rd and ends with the annual parade on July 1st.