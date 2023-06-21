Norway’s roads named the safest in Europe

Advertisement

Norway recorded 21 deaths per million inhabitants last year, according to a report from the European Traffic Safety Council report.

In total, 116 people lost their lives on Norwegian roads last year. Between 2012 and 2022, Norway has managed to reduce the number of fatalities on its roads by 20 percent.

Sweden had the next lowest number of traffic deaths, with 22 per million inhabitants. The average across the 27 EU countries (of which Norway is not a part) was 46 deaths per million. Great Britain, Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany and Finland were the nations with less than 35 deaths per million residents.

The Norwegian Institute of Transport Research in 2014 found that car safety features becoming increasingly important for motorists, and a reduction in average speeds on Norwegian roads contributed to drastically reducing fatalities.

In 2002, the Norwegian government adopted its Zero Vision policy. The aim was to ensure that no one was killed or seriously injured in road traffic accidents.

In its current form, the target aims to reduce the number of annual deaths and serious injuries to below 350 by 2030.

Part of its Zero Vision policy is to ensure that the transport system, rules and means of transport must be designed in a way that promotes safe driving and reduces the chances of human error leading to death and serious injury.