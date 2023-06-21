How the income requirements for Norwegian residence permits work

Advertisement

Typically, Norway's immigration rules are much tighter for those outside of the European Economic Area, meaning they will need to typically hold a residence permit to live and work in Norway legally.

The two most common residence permits, family reunification and work, have income requirements. For those applying for a work permit, the income requirements will depend on a number of factors.

To be granted a work permit in Norway as a skilled worker (the most common route), your pay and working conditions must be at least what is considered standard for your role.

This is in addition to meeting other requirements, such as the job offer needing to be full-time and the role being relevant to your education.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) writes on its website that those working in an industry where there is a collective agreement will need to be paid in line with this agreement. Collective agreements are common practice in Norway and apply to a large number of sectors.

Those who work in sectors without a collective agreement will need to earn 480,900 kroner per year pre-tax if they have a master's degree.

Meanwhile, applicants with a bachelor's degree are required to earn 448,900 kroner per year pre-tax. However, it does say that applicants can make less than this if average earnings in their occupation are lower than the income requirements.

For a work permit to be granted, all the conditions that apply to the applicant in question must be fulfilled. This means that if you do not meet the income threshold or any other of the requirements, your application will be rejected.

Family applications

Norwegian family immigration permits are typically only granted to the partner, spouse, parent or child of somebody in Norway. Depending on your circumstances, the requirements you must meet to be granted a permit can differ.

Family immigration permits refer to two people. These are the applicant and the reference person. The applicant is the person who requires a residence permit, and the reference person is who they are moving to be with.

When it comes to the person moving, there are no income requirements. However, there are income requirements for the reference person. They are required to have an income of 320,274 kroner per year pre-tax. However, the amount is adjusted every year.

Additionally, the reference person is required to have that income level for the first year that the person moving to Norway holds a permit to live in Norway. The reference person will also have to have met the income threshold the previous year and while the application is processed.

Income from employment, sickness benefit, pregnancy benefit, parental support, disability benefit or retirement pension from the National Insurance scheme are all counted towards the threshold. Other pensions and loans, and grants received in connection to studies can also be included.

Should the applicant already be legally working in Norway, their income will count towards the requirement. Furthermore,

Although the reference person cannot have received financial assistance (økonomisk sosialhjelp) from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), there are some small exceptions to this.

As with work permit applications, all perquisites need to be met – meaning if you don't meet the income requirements, your permit will be rejected.