Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Yellow danger warnings for torrential rain and lightning

Rain showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and meteorologists have issued a yellow danger warning for torrential rain and lightning in parts of Finnmark in northern Norway.

In an update, meteorologists noted that several other areas were also at risk of lightning on Tuesday.

"There is also a risk of locally heavy lightning on Tuesday afternoon in parts of Møre and Romsdal and Trøndelag, mainly in inland areas. A yellow danger warning has been issued," the Meteorologists wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, the orange danger warning for forest fires is still in force for parts of eastern and western Norway.

Norway allocates 250 million kroner for nuclear safety in Ukraine

Norway plans to support the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with 100 million kroner.

"This will ensure that the agency's experts can still be present in Ukraine," the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a press release.

At the moment, the IAEA is present at the Chernobyl plant, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russia, and the three other operational nuclear power plants in the country.

At the same time, Norway is expanding its nuclear safety cooperation with Ukraine by 150 million kroner. These funds will be managed by the Directorate for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Preparedness (DSA).

The support will enable the Ukrainian authorities to reduce the risk of accidents, among other things.

Additional firefighting helicopters put on standby

It has been hot and dry in several places in the country in the past month, and several forest fires have broken out.

The Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB) has therefore decided to deploy additional firefighting helicopters in several places in the country.

A total of seven helicopters are put on standby due to the high risk of forest and grass fires, wind, and local lightning, the directorate noted in a press release.

In addition to the permanent emergency response capacity at Torp, additional capacity is being deployed in Tana, Værnes, Sogndal, Sola, Kjevik and Kjeller from June 20th to June 22nd.

Ukrainian refugees can receive 15,000 kroner from Norway to return home

Ukrainian refugees in Norway who wish to return home can receive 15,000 kroner to re-establish themselves in their home country.

The newspaper Vårt Land reports that the 58 Ukrainian refugees who have returned to Ukraine have received 15,000 kroner, which will be used to establish themselves in their home country again.

The Directorate of Immigration (UDI) noted that the amount is paid out in cash. The refugees must pay for the transport back to Ukraine themselves.

The applicants must also have been under collective protection, gotten residence due to strong humanitarian considerations, or have someone in their family who fits into one of these categories, according to the newspaper.