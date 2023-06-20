Norwegian abroad arrested for 'Breivik-style' terror plans

Advertisement

The 45-year-old was detained June 14th by Hungarian counter-terror police and later charged on suspicion of threatening to commit a terrorist act, police said.

Police alleged the suspect spoke in videos posted online about plans to carry out attacks that would "surpass the 2011 crime committed by (Breivik)".

He spoke Norwegian in most of the recorded material, but in some videos made threats in English.

Hungarian police said he threatened attacks on airports and train stations. Norwegian police told Hungarian investigators that the man had previously

been convicted several times in his home country for various violent and sexual crimes.

The court ordered the suspect to be held in the Judicial Observation and Psychiatric Institute in Budapest.

In a devastating series of attacks July 22, 2011, the 44-year-old extremist Breivik killed 77 people, mostly teens.