Crime

Norwegian abroad arrested for 'Breivik-style' terror plans

AFP
Published: 20 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023 12:55 CET
A Norwegian has been arrested for plotting an attack on a similar scale to the July 22nd attacks. File photo: The memorial reading the names of the slaughtered Norwegian Labour party youth (AUF) activists is seen on the Utoya island some 40 km west of Oslo. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN

Hungarian authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of a Norwegian man on suspicion of planning an attack similar to the right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011.

The 45-year-old was detained June 14th by Hungarian counter-terror police and later charged on suspicion of threatening to commit a terrorist act, police said.

Police alleged the suspect spoke in videos posted online about plans to carry out attacks that would "surpass the 2011 crime committed by (Breivik)".

He spoke Norwegian in most of the recorded material, but in some videos made threats in English.

Hungarian police said he threatened attacks on airports and train stations. Norwegian police told Hungarian investigators that the man had previously
been convicted several times in his home country for various violent and sexual crimes.

The court ordered the suspect to be held in the Judicial Observation and Psychiatric Institute in Budapest.

In a devastating series of attacks July 22, 2011, the 44-year-old extremist Breivik killed 77 people, mostly teens.

