A large number of employees continue to work from home

Last year, 44 percent of employees in Norway used a home office, figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway show.

The figures come after remote working exploded in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic, where most workers were asked to stay home.

However, the vast majority of employees aged between 20-64 for the labour force survey stated that they worked from home for less than half their typical working week. The youngest workers, aged between 20 and 29, worked from home the least, with only a quarter saying they did so in 2022. Those aged between 40-49 worked from home the most.

Communications and information was the industry with the most widespread use of home office work last year, with only 11 per cent stating they could work remotely. Just over a third said they worked from home for most of their working week.

Financing and insurance, technical service provision and property management were the other industries with a high number of employees working from home.

Statistics Norway’s figures also showed that a higher proportion of men were working from home. However, a much higher percentage of women in male-dominated industries worked remotely.

“Although men worked from home more than women overall, home offices were more widespread among women in some male-dominated industries. This is because women often have more atypical occupations in those industries. For example, the women in construction often work in office jobs,” Erik Herstad Horgen from Statistics Norway said.