Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Tax relief on the cards even for high earners

The Norwegian government seems to be backing off from a hotly debated tax threshold.

Previously, the government announced that those who earn less than 750,000 kroner would receive tax relief, while those who make more than that amount would have to pay higher taxes.

Now, it looks like the government is willing to show more flexibility on the issue.

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum announced that even people who earn over 750,000 kroner could get tax relief in the state budget for next year, the newspaper VG reports.

In 2022, the government promised that no one earning less than 750,000 kroner – a group they called "ordinary people" – would pay more tax.

Fires in western and southern Norway

Work is still underway to extinguish five forest fires in Agder in southern Norway, three in Aust-Agder, and two in the western parts of the county.

Several of Norway's fire services have had a busy weekend.

Emergency manager Jostein Urstad in the Flekkefjord fire service told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that the danger of a flare-up is high.

"There is ongoing danger. Even the smallest fire today ties up enormous amounts of resources because we need people to look after it and soak (the terrain) continuously," Urstad said.

The rain showers forecasted for the coming days will be greatly appreciated, he noted.

Norwegian Broadcasting launches local election guide

This year's municipal council and county council elections in Norway are fast approaching. In connection with the elections, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) has launched an updated election guide on NRK.no, in addition to a completely new local election guide.

Valgomaten, an online platform that helps you find out which party is closest to your positions on a number of political issues, is a well-known election service for many Norwegians.

The local election guide, on the other hand, is a completely new product from NRK. It will provide a simple and easy-to-read overview of the issues at stake in all municipalities in the country.

Together, these two services will make it easier for the public to decide which party to vote for during this autumn's election.

Three men reported for crossing the Russian border

Three men, two in their 20s and one in his 30s, have been reported for crossing the border into Russia by boat on the Pasvikelva River (which is the border between Norway and Russia) on Saturday evening, the police announced.

"The police will open a case," operations manager Bjørn Tormod Syversen at the Finnmark Police District said.

Syversen did not want to speculate on the punishment the men might get for breaking the border law.