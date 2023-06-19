How to enjoy a free overnight trip in the Norwegian wilderness this summer

Advertisement

The weak exchange rate of the Norwegian krone and persistent inflation are likely to affect the summer travel plans of many people living in Norway, likely leading to more domestic vacations.

According to a recent survey by SpareBank 1, roughly 1.5 million Norwegians (that is, 1 in 3 people living in the country) said that the weak krone had affected their holiday plans.

Out of the 1,5 million, some 600,000 said they're being extra careful about spending money abroad, while around 420,000 people said they were entirely dropping summer holidays abroad this year.

So, if you're looking for ways to spend your hard-earned kroner in Norway this summer season, know that you're not alone.

A little-known feature that enables free overnight trips

There are a lot of ways of enjoying Norway during the summer that don't entail spending a fortune (the country has some of the most amazing natural scenery in the world, and fantastic hiking opportunities are usually easily accessible from most cities and towns).

However, in recent days, the Norwegian media have devoted a lot of attention to popularising a special feature enabled by Statsskog, the Norwegian state-owned enterprise responsible for the management of forests and mountain real estate, that many people don't know about – the free use of a number of their smaller huts.

There are over 130 free-to-use huts in the Norwegian mountains and forests that are ready to welcome visitors without them spending a single krone.

This offer is part of Statsskog's measures to facilitate sustainable hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities in Norway.

"These (huts) can transform a day trip into a small nature holiday with an overnight stay," Statskog's communications manager, Trond Gunnar Skillingstad, said in a recent press release.

The open-type huts are unlocked and available to everyone. However, just in case someone gets there before you, it might be a good idea to have a tent in your bag.

You can find an overview of all such huts operated by Statskog on their website.

Note: The norm is to use the hut for one night only so that others can also have the opportunity to enjoy it.

Other affordable options

In addition to these small cabins, Statsskog also rents out larger cabins, but for an affordable fee. They have around 100 cabins available for short-term rent across Norway.

"The price varies, but most cost between 750 - 1,500 kroner per night. Some of them have many beds," Skillingstad said.

Know that while some of the cabins have electricity and running water, others offer just the bare basics. What they all share, however, is the fact that they're surrounded by beautiful Norwegian nature.

Many are also located by the water and include a boat. These are often particularly popular with families and groups of friends.

You can find an overview of all rental cabins operated by Statskog on this webpage.

Reservations for Statskog cabins are made via the online portal inatur.no, and you can identify popular tours in the area through the UT.no tour portal.