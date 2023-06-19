24 hours in Trondheim: Everything you should see and do

Advertisement

There are many reasons why you should visit Trondheim in northern Norway. Founded by the Viking king Olav Tryggvason in 997, the city served as the capital of Norway all the way to 1217.

It also served as an important cultural and religious centre during the Middle Ages and was the seat of the Norwegian archbishop.

Its illustrious past – which can be seen and felt throughout the city – and amazing natural landscapes attract numerous visitors each year.

However, if you're pressed for time and have only one day at your disposal to enjoy everything Trondheim has to offer, we've prepared a 24-hour itinerary that you can follow.

Morning: A cup of coffee and a trip to Munkholmen island

Let's say you arrive in Trondheim early in the morning, and you need a cup of coffee to get you going. The centrally located Dromedar café in Nordre gate 2 is a great place to do just that – and it opens at 7 am on weekdays, so you can head there quite early.

Along with good coffee, they also have delicious salty and sweet snacks and treats, and their buns (Norwegian: boller) are pretty popular with the locals.

If you're visiting between May and September (which we recommend, as the weather in the north can be quite harsh outside this window), and once you've had your shot of caffeine and some breakfast, head to Munkegata 70 street. Ideally, aim to get there around 10 am.

There, you'll find a small booth selling tickets for the boat (120 kroner per person) that will take you to Munkholmen (Monk's Islet), a small island just outside the city of Trondheim. You can pay for a guided tour (available in English) at the same time while you're purchasing the boat ticket.

Munkholmen has a fascinating history (its a former execution ground, monastery, prison, and fortress, to mention just a few interesting facts), and aside from being a tourist magnet, it's also popular among locals, who tend to use it as a bathing and picnic spot during the summer.

Insider tips: The guided tour is around 40 minutes long. After the guide finishes the tour, you'll be allowed to roam around freely. There's a room with incredible acoustics on-site, and it's great fun to whisper or sing in it with a friend. Trust us – you'll know once you're inside (hint: it has a dome-like shape). Also, if you feel peckish during your stay at Munkholmen, there's a small café there, serving sandwiches, lunch, and sweets. We recommend the fish soup!

You should be able to take the tour and explore the island in an hour and a half. Once you're done, take the ship back to the city.

Noon: Visiting the majestic Nidaros Cathedral

So, you've enjoyed a nice trip to Munkholmen, and now you're back at Munkegata 70 Street. It's time to visit one of Trondheim's biggest draws – the Nidaros Cathedral, Norway's national sanctuary.

We've made it easy for you. All you need to do is look up Munkegata, and you'll see the cathedral. It will be just a 5-minute walk away from the pier where you took the boat.

Once you've made your way to the cathedral, feel free to roam about its surroundings, but note that you'll need a ticket to enter the building itself, the Archbishop's Palace, or any of the exhibitions on display at the site.

Tickets are 120 kroner at the time of writing, and we recommend the guided tour (the price of the tour is included in the entrance fee). After you're done enjoying the majestic interior of the cathedral, head to the Archbishop's Palace, where you'll find Norway's royal regalia (including several crowns worn by the country's royals of the past, sceptres, royal robes – and much more!).

Just note that it is forbidden to take photos in the area where the coronation objects are on display.

Pssst! You can buy tickets and local souvenirs at the Visitor Centre, which is right next to the cathedral. It also houses a café called Kafé To Tårn.

Once you're done exploring the cathedral, the royal regalia, and the exhibitions, it's a good idea to have a light lunch at Kafé To Tårn. They offer several options, including toasts, focaccias, bruschettas, and salads. Expect to pay around 150 kroner per person, without drinks.

Afternoon: An immersive experience at Rockheim

You've enjoyed your break and had a well-deserved snack. So far, so good. Now it's time for a long walk (at least by Trondheim standards).

Head towards the harbour. Brattørkaia 14, to be more specific, as that's where you will find Rockheim, Norway's National Museum of Popular Music.

The walk from the cathedral to Rockheim should take around 25 minutes – no need to hop on a bus.

After you purchase a ticket on the ground floor (ca. 160 kroner per person), take the elevator to the 6th floor, where you'll find the main exhibition.

This permanent exhibition tells the story of Norway's musical history via top-end interactive exhibit technology and a series of priceless objects from the museum's collections.

The interactive aspects of the exhibition are quite intuitive, but if you have any questions, ask Rockheim's guides for help.

Once you're done with the top floor, take the stairs down to the 5th floor, and proceed down floor by floor (you'll find different exhibitions on the different floors).

Rockheim's permanent exhibition on the 6th floor, called The Time Tunnel, usually makes the biggest impression on visitors, as it makes Norwegian musical and cultural history come to life in a unique and engaging way.

Evening: A 'slow spinning' dinner with a breath-taking view

As evening slowly approaches, you start feeling hungry again. But, as you're strapped for time, you also want to make the most out of dinner.

The EGON restaurant, situated at the top of the Tyholt Tower (Tyholttårnet), will meet both your need to eat something and ensure that the dinner itself becomes a memorable experience.

Tyholttårnet is a 124-metre-tall radio tower with an observation deck, and the restaurant, operating at an altitude of 81 metres, continuously spins (quite slowly, though) – making one complete revolution per hour.

The food here is decent, but it won't blow your mind (they have a wide menu of tourist staples found in EGON restaurants throughout Norway).

However, the view from the restaurant is one of the best in the city, so it's absolutely worth it to sit down, chow down on your dinner option of choice, and spend at least an hour enjoying the panorama.

Don't overfocus on the rotation of the restaurant, as you might experience a slight sense of dizziness.

And there you have it – from morning to evening – a complete one-day itinerary for your next trip to the stunning city of Trondheim in northern Norway. Should the weather treat you nicely, we have no doubts that you will be aching to visit again – and extend your trip to a long weekend.