Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

St. Hans bonfires may be canceled in southern Norway

The traditional Midsummer bonfire risks being canceled across large parts of southern Norway, after the local fire services announce bans on open fires in several counties. Rogaland, Agder and large parts of Eastern Norway have introduced bans.

According to the fire service, it will take at least two days of rain to make it safe to light an open fire.

Norwegian vocabulary: brannvesenet - the fire services

Norway 'holding discussions' over training Ukrainians on F-16s

Norway's defence minister, Bjørn Arild Gram, has confirmed that Norway is in talks with Denmark, the Netherlands and other allies about helping train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft, although no final decision has yet been taken.

"It may end up happening, but discussions are still ongoing. There are several initiatives, so no decision has been taken yet, said Gram, after attended a Nato meeting in Brussels.

Norwegian vocabulary: opplæring - training

DNB bank app and website not working due to outage

DNB has reported technical problems, which are affecting both its app and online banking.

"We are currently facing ongoing problems with mobile payments," the bank wrote on its website on Friday morning, adding that accounts and balances in the online bank were also affected. "We are working to solve the problem."

Norwegian vocabulary: foreløpig - ongoing

Danes flock to Norway to take advantage of cheap currency

Companies operating ferries between Denmark and Norway are reporting a sharp uptick in sales as Danes go north this summer to take advantage of the cheap Norwegian krone.

Color Line is reporting a 20 percent rise in traffic on its northbound ferries, compared to 2022 and 2019. Kim Heiberg, cruise director at DFDS, told the newspaper that the number of Danes singing up to cruises up the Norwegian costs had "increased significantly" compared to 2019 and 2022.

Norwegian vocabulary: kronekursen - the krone exchange rate

Norway's krone hits highest value in more than a month

Norway's krone on Wednesday hit its highest level against the euro in more than a month, after climbing steadily since the end of May.

At 2pm on Wednesday, one krone was briefly worth €0.088, the strongest the currency had been since May 11th after seeing steady growth in value since the start of June.

The value of the krone against the euro has seen a steady decline since spring last year, when the kroner was worth more than €0.1.

The krone has also strengthened against the US dollar, hitting $0.095 on Thursday, its highest level since May 9th.

Norwegian vocabulary: kronestyrkingen - the strength of the krone