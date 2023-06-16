Prices of flights from Norway to the Med plummet due to heat wave

Advertisement

Package tour operators and charter flight companies such as Ving, Apollo, and Tui have over the last week discounted some of their offers by between 30 percent and 50 percent.

Ving was on Thursday offering return flights from Oslo to Crete for just 395 kroner a person, and flights from Oslo to Palme de Mallorca for 495 kroner a person, the Flysmart24 site reported, although The Local could not find flights this cheap on Friday.

At the same time Apollo had more than halved the price of a two week charter flight and stay at the Galini Apartments in Crete starting June 22nd from 18,144 kroner to 8,556 kroner, while Ving had reduced the prices of a package tour to the BelleVue Bellona hotel on Mallorca, starting July 7th, from 21,490 kroner to 10,490 kroner, a 51 percent discount

"It has been a very long time since we have seen these sort of prices at this time of summer," Terje Berge, commercial director at Finn Reise, a site selling cheap tickets, told the website. "This is the time for the last minute bookers. If it is the high price that has caused them not to order, now they have the chance to make a real bargain. It doesn't get any cheaper than this."

Marie-Anne Zachrisson, head of Ving in Norway, told the website that sales had slowed since the start of June, probably because of the warm, sunny weather in Norway.

"A holiday is about so much more than sun and warm weather," she said. "It's about getting away from the everyday and hanging out with friends and family, new types of nature, culinary and cultural experiences, and swimming in the wonderful Mediterranean."

She says Ving's biggest discounts are for last-minute trips in mid-June and in the second half of August once children are back in school.