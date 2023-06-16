Norway’s Sankthans bonfires risk cancellation due to dry weather

Advertisement

Rogaland, Agder and large parts of Eastern Norway (Østlandet) have introduced bans, national broadcaster NRK reports.

According to the fire services, it will take at least two days of rain to make it safe to light an open fire.

An orange alert for wildfire was issued in Wednesday for the Agder and Østlandet counties and parts of Rogaland.

Tørken held fram både i aust og i vest og skogbrannfaren er framleis stor ⚠️



No har det oransje farevarselet blitt utvida til å gjelde fleire område på Vestlandet 👇 pic.twitter.com/u2EMAH7NlD — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) June 14, 2023

A local community organiser on the island of Hasseløy told NRK “we are almost hoping for rain”.

Meanwhile, Bergen Municipality on Thursday evening announced a ban on open air fires in the west coast city and its surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The ban means it is forbidden to barbecue or light open fires in parks or natural areas anywhere in the Bergen, Osterøy, Vaksdal and Samnanger municipalities.

The ban also applies to Sankthans bonfires, Bergen Municipality said.

READ ALSO: What is Sankthans? How Norwegians mark the middle of summer

The open fire ban in Bergen is due to the risk of wildfires in the area and will be in effect until June 30th, but can be lifted if the risk of wildfire declines.

Norway is currently experiencing a spell of extended hot and dry weather in many regions.

That is likely to continue this weekend with up to 30 degrees Celsius forecast for southern Norway. Some areas could also see thunderstorms and downpours, however.

Det er observert en del lyn og torden sør på Østlandet, og det vil fortsette mot kvelden ⛈️



Følg med på hvor tordenbygene beveger seg på:

⚡ https://t.co/SZW1YJFtWI

🌧️ https://t.co/xUbK6xVAxJ



Det vil være store lokale forskjeller i intensitet, og noen steder vil ikke merke noe. pic.twitter.com/IXaFBHMXNP — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) June 15, 2023

Sankthans is Norway’s traditional Midsummer celebration and usually involves lighting bonfires on the evening of June 23rd.

The bonfires are typically made along the coastline or in a body of water, while people come out to watch from boats or from along the shoreline and bring drinks and snacks.