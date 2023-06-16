Advertisement

norwegian traditions

Norway’s Sankthans bonfires risk cancellation due to dry weather

The Local ([email protected])
Published: 16 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023 09:43 CET
Sankthans bonfires in several parts of Norway face cancellation due to heightened wildfire risk. Photo by green ant on Unsplash

The traditional Sankthans Midsummer bonfire risks being canceled across large parts of southern Norway, after local fire services announced bans on open fires in several counties.

Rogaland, Agder and large parts of Eastern Norway (Østlandet) have introduced bans, national broadcaster NRK reports.

According to the fire services, it will take at least two days of rain to make it safe to light an open fire.

An orange alert for wildfire was issued in Wednesday for the Agder and Østlandet counties and parts of Rogaland.

A local community organiser on the island of Hasseløy told NRK “we are almost hoping for rain”.

Meanwhile, Bergen Municipality on Thursday evening announced a ban on open air fires in the west coast city and its surrounding areas.

The ban means it is forbidden to barbecue or light open fires in parks or natural areas anywhere in the Bergen, Osterøy, Vaksdal and Samnanger municipalities.

The ban also applies to Sankthans bonfires, Bergen Municipality said.

READ ALSO: What is Sankthans? How Norwegians mark the middle of summer

The open fire ban in Bergen is due to the risk of wildfires in the area and will be in effect until June 30th, but can be lifted if the risk of wildfire declines.

Norway is currently experiencing a spell of extended hot and dry weather in many regions.

That is likely to continue this weekend with up to 30 degrees Celsius forecast for southern Norway. Some areas could also see thunderstorms and downpours, however.

Sankthans is Norway’s traditional Midsummer celebration and usually involves lighting bonfires on the evening of June 23rd.

The bonfires are typically made along the coastline or in a body of water, while people come out to watch from boats or from along the shoreline and bring drinks and snacks.

