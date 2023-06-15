Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

New Forest fires break out across Norway

New wild fires broke out on Wednesday in Kysnesstranda in Hardanger, Kvam and Kvinnherad in Vestland, and Garder and Indre Østfold in Vestby, adding to the existing fire in Samnanger, Vestland, which had still to be put out on Wednesday evening.

At just before 8pm, Leif Gjesdal, the fire department official managing the fire in Samnanger, told the broadcaster NRK that the fire was under "reasonably good control".

"We have been getting a good result from the work that the helicopter is doing constantly and continuously. We have gradually established ourselves well in the terrain with both water supply and personnel, but we do not have 100 per cent control," he said.

Norwegian vocabulary: skogbranner - forest fires

Princess Märtha Louise to star in reality TV programme

Norway's Märtha Louise is to join Discovery+'s new reality television series Jaget, or "The hunt", in which participants will be on the run from a team of investigators for ten days.

Four celebrity couples will be on the run from the investigators in the program, which will make its debut on Discovery+ in the autumn.

Märtha Louise will be on the run together with influencer Tinashe Williamson (38), with whom she has been friends for three years.

The other couples are the artist Petter Katastrofe and the TV presenter Christine Dancke, Vegard Harm and Morten Hegseth, and Petter Schjerven and Odd-Bjørn Hjelmeset.

Norwegian vocabulary: deltakerne - the participants

Norway's government holds meeting with supermarkets over Mondelez boycott

Norway's government told supermarket chains and other businesses which have yet to join the boycott on Freia chocolate and other snacks made by the food giant Mondelez, that it was up to them whether to participate.

"Our message is clear that it is up to companies themselves to make these choices and for consumers to decide", and not up to authorities, said Halvard Ingebrigtsen, a state secretary in Norway's Trade and Industry Ministry.

Several actors, including retail chains -- none of which have joined the boycott at this stage -- requested guidelines from Norwegian authorities during a meeting held on Wednesday.

Scandinavian organisations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone, due to the group's continued presence in Russia, as Norway's government held a meeting Wednesday with several actors.

Airlines SAS and Norwegian, hotel chains, the Norwegian football federation and the Swedish military are among those rejecting products made by the company formerly known as Kraft Foods and its subsidiaries Freia in Norway and Marabou in Sweden.

In late May, Mondelez was added to a list of "international sponsors of war" drawn up by Ukrainian authorities, accused of being susceptible of financing Moscow's war in Ukraine by maintaining activities in Russia and paying taxes there.

The Swedish military therefore this week asked its suppliers to replace Mondelez products with other brands.

Mondelez has insisted it has only "limited operations" in Russia and that none of its subsidiary Freia's products are made in the country.

Norwegian vocabulary: svartelistede - blacklisted

Mother and daughter face deportation from Norway over earnings requirement

A mother and daughter could be deported from Norway because the person they applied to live with in the country failed to meet the income requirements for family reunification applications.

The deportation of the mother and daughter from Brazil could go ahead as early as next week because the mother's husband and reference person (the person one moves to Norway to be with) did not meet the income requirements for family unification, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Maria Robela Duarte De Oliveira married Norwegian Kay Garred in 2017, with her and her daughter from a previous relationship moving to Norway in 2021. The mother and daughter, 15, arrived in Norway on a tourist visa before applying for a family reunification residence permit.

Non-EEA nationals in Norway are typically required to hold a residence permit to live and work in Norway legally, becasue they don't have the same freedom of movement rights as those from within the EEA.

Norwegian vocabulary: kasta ut av landet - thrown out of the country

Oslo introduces total ban on fires

Oslo Municipality is banning the use of fire from Thursday. The measure will affect disposable grills in parks and swimming spots and bonfires on Midsummer's Eve.

In order to address the elevated risk of forest and grass fires in the area, Oslo is enforcing a ban on the use of fire from Thursday.

"The regulation prohibits all use of fire in forests, open fields and inland areas, including bonfires, parks and green areas. It is very dry in Oslo. This creates a high risk of grass, heather and forest fires in the municipality," Oslo Municipality stated in a press release.

Norwegian vocabulary: forbud mot bruk av ild - fire ban