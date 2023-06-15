Norway's krone hits highest value in more than a month

Advertisement

At 2pm on Wednesday, one krone was briefly worth €0.088, the strongest the currency had been since May 11th after seeing steady growth in value since the start of June.

The value of the krone against the euro has seen a steady decline since spring last year, when the kroner was worth more than €0.1.

The krone has also strengthened against the US dollar, hitting $0.095 on Thursday, its highest level since May 9th.

Nils Kristian Knudsen, a currency strategist at Handelsbanken, put the currency's rebound down to the unexpectedly high rate of core inflation, 6.7 percent, reported by Norges Bank, the country's central bank, in May, which has raised market expectations of further hikes in interest rates.

"The change must be seen in the light of the surprisingly strong inflation figures for May," he wrote, warning people that the currency was likely to see big changes in value in the coming weeks.

"The relative level of interest rates against our trading partners is still low in a historical context, and we will probably have to brace ourselves for even larger fluctuations in the krone exchange rate in the weeks ahead."