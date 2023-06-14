Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Emergency alert on all mobiles to be tested at noon

New emergency alerts on mobile phones are being tested for the first time on Wednesday, and the authorities are reminding people of the test in order to avoid panic or concern.

The emergency alert is expected to go off across the country on Wednesday around noon.

The test will coincide with the sounding of more than 1,200 siren systems dotted around the country. The reason for the new alarm system, which will sound from other digital gadgets and not just mobile phones, is that 2.2 million people live in an area where a siren can't be heard.

"The new Emergency Alert on mobile is a huge step for preparedness. Fast and secure communication about danger or crisis gives more security and has been an important priority for the Center Party and the Labour Party in government," Justice and Emergency Services Minister Emilie Engher Mehl said in an announcement in May.

Delays in train traffic

Delays in train traffic towards Oslo on the Asker Line (Askerbanen) and Drammen Line (Drammenbanen) should be expected on Wednesday morning.

The delays are due to a train blocking the track between Oslo S and Skøyen.

Work is being done to remedy the situation, but Bane NOR, the Norwegian government agency responsible for operating the Norwegian railway network, does not know how long it will take to address the issue.

Nortura: Norwegians are eating less red meat

The consumption of red meat in Norway is falling, and people are choosing cheaper foods this year than last year, new figures from Nortura, one of Norway's largest food producers, show.

Nortura reported a significant change in people's consumption patterns. In the first four months of the year, the company noted a fall of as much as five percent for red meat, compared to the same period last year.

Consumption of white meat, on the other hand, is increasing. Nortura CEO Anne Marit Panengstuen points to one development in particular.

"People are choosing cheaper food this year than last year; it is a general development in the market," she told the newspaper Nationen.

Survey: Strong support for nuclear power in Norway

Almost half of the respondents in a recent Nettavisen survey want the country to invest in nuclear power. Only a third believe that offshore wind should be the priority for the country.

The results show that 48.8 percent want to bet on nuclear power, and 35.5 percent prefer offshore wind power - while the rest do not know.

Among those who have an opinion on the matter, 58 percent want nuclear power, while 42 percent prefer offshore wind.

The year's highest temperature measured in Hallingdal

The weather was nice and warm over large parts of southern Norway on Tuesday, but the highest temperature was measured in Gulsvik, Flå, in Hallingdal (eastern Norway), at 28.9 degrees.

At Blindern in Oslo, it was 28.2 degrees, and at Nesbyen in Viken, known for many temperature records throughout the years, 28 degrees were measured on Tuesday, the Meteorological Institute announced.

The temperature in southern Norway is expected to be even higher on Wednesday, while the maximum temperature in Oslo will probably be 29 degrees, and there is a possibility of a tropical night (i.e. a night where the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees).

Over 30 degrees have been forecasted for the weekend in several places in southern Norway.