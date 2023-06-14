Six new Norwegian restaurants receive a Michelin star
Norway's culinary scene is getting increasingly recognised as six Norwegian restaurants have earned a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide for the first time.
The 2023 Michelin Awards for the Nordic region were held in Turku, Finland.
À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE, and K2 all received a Michelin star – their first one.
Among these restaurants, five are located in Oslo (À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE), while one (K2) is situated in Stavanger.
À l'Aise, one of the newly honoured Michelin restaurants, has long been considered a strong contender for a Michelin star, according to the newspaper Nettavisen. À l'Aise uses seasonal Norwegian produce to create classic French dishes and two tasting menus. Mon Oncle, named after a classic French comedy, was praised for being a call-back to classic French fine dining and boasting an extensive wine list.
Sabi Omakase Oslo, meanwhile, has some of the best Japanese cuisine in the capital. Stallen, a converted table, was praised for its setting and ever-changing menu. It also holds a green star for sustainability. SAVAGE draws its menu from global influences and is located in the Revier Hotel. Meanwhile, K2 received accolades for its ten-course tasting menu comprised of seasonal ingredients.
READ MORE: Where are Norway's Michelin star restaurants?
In addition to receiving one Michelin star, À l'Aise secured this year's "Welcome and Service Award" award, affirming its commitment to top-level hospitality.
Several restaurants retain their starts
Several Norwegian restaurants retained their Michelin stars, including Maaemo in Oslo (three stars) and Re-naa in Stavanger (two stars). Maaemo's restaurant manager Esben Bang Holmboe also runs Mon Oncle.
Comments
See Also
The 2023 Michelin Awards for the Nordic region were held in Turku, Finland.
À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE, and K2 all received a Michelin star – their first one.
Among these restaurants, five are located in Oslo (À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE), while one (K2) is situated in Stavanger.
À l'Aise, one of the newly honoured Michelin restaurants, has long been considered a strong contender for a Michelin star, according to the newspaper Nettavisen. À l'Aise uses seasonal Norwegian produce to create classic French dishes and two tasting menus. Mon Oncle, named after a classic French comedy, was praised for being a call-back to classic French fine dining and boasting an extensive wine list.
Sabi Omakase Oslo, meanwhile, has some of the best Japanese cuisine in the capital. Stallen, a converted table, was praised for its setting and ever-changing menu. It also holds a green star for sustainability. SAVAGE draws its menu from global influences and is located in the Revier Hotel. Meanwhile, K2 received accolades for its ten-course tasting menu comprised of seasonal ingredients.
READ MORE: Where are Norway's Michelin star restaurants?
In addition to receiving one Michelin star, À l'Aise secured this year's "Welcome and Service Award" award, affirming its commitment to top-level hospitality.
Several restaurants retain their starts
Several Norwegian restaurants retained their Michelin stars, including Maaemo in Oslo (three stars) and Re-naa in Stavanger (two stars). Maaemo's restaurant manager Esben Bang Holmboe also runs Mon Oncle.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.