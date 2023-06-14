Six new Norwegian restaurants receive a Michelin star

Advertisement

The 2023 Michelin Awards for the Nordic region were held in Turku, Finland.

À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE, and K2 all received a Michelin star – their first one.

Among these restaurants, five are located in Oslo (À l'aise, Sabi Omakase Oslo, Mon Oncle, Stallen, SAVAGE), while one (K2) is situated in Stavanger.

À l'Aise, one of the newly honoured Michelin restaurants, has long been considered a strong contender for a Michelin star, according to the newspaper Nettavisen. À l'Aise uses seasonal Norwegian produce to create classic French dishes and two tasting menus. Mon Oncle, named after a classic French comedy, was praised for being a call-back to classic French fine dining and boasting an extensive wine list.

Sabi Omakase Oslo, meanwhile, has some of the best Japanese cuisine in the capital. Stallen, a converted table, was praised for its setting and ever-changing menu. It also holds a green star for sustainability. SAVAGE draws its menu from global influences and is located in the Revier Hotel. Meanwhile, K2 received accolades for its ten-course tasting menu comprised of seasonal ingredients.

In addition to receiving one Michelin star, À l'Aise secured this year's "Welcome and Service Award" award, affirming its commitment to top-level hospitality.

Several restaurants retain their starts

Several Norwegian restaurants retained their Michelin stars, including Maaemo in Oslo (three stars) and Re-naa in Stavanger (two stars). Maaemo's restaurant manager Esben Bang Holmboe also runs Mon Oncle.