Oslo introduces total ban on fires
Oslo Municipality is banning the use of fire from Thursday. The measure will affect disposable grills in parks and swimming spots and bonfires on Midsummer's Eve.
In order to address the elevated risk of forest and grass fires in the area, Oslo is enforcing a ban on the use of fire from Thursday.
"The regulation prohibits all use of fire in forests, open fields and inland areas, including bonfires, parks and green areas. It is very dry in Oslo. This creates a high risk of grass, heather and forest fires in the municipality," Oslo Municipality stated in a press release.
Exceptions
However, there are some exceptions where it is permissible to use fire. Among other things, people are allowed to barbecue in their own gardens.
"In addition, barbecues can be organised in schoolyards, car parks, and sports fields, as long as these are not close to forests and fields. As always, people must exercise caution when carrying out activities that could lead to a fire," the municipality said.
Typically in Norway there is a "general fire ban" that applies to the summer months, which allows fires to be lit when there is a low risk of forest fires. However, a total fire ban prohibits all most all fires.
No Midsummer bonfires
"The ban means that Midsummer bonfires will not be allowed this year. Permits that have already been granted in advance are to be considered automatically withdrawn," the municipality further noted.
The regulations prohibit the use of fire, such as using barbecues or cooking appliances that use solid fuel (wood, coal, briquettes, grass, branches, and the like) as a fire source in forests and other outlying areas or close enough that fire can quickly spread further in the terrain.
A temporary ban
The ban is temporary and is scheduled to last until June 30th.
"If the risk of forest fires is significantly reduced, we will consider revoking the regulation earlier," the press release noted.
According to ABC Nyheter, the Fire and Rescue Service announced that there had been a high number of fires recently in forests, and in waste containers (due to disposable grills).
"As there is now an obvious danger of fire close to the vegetation, we have no other choice but to tighten up (the rules). We are sorry for having to do that," the Oslo authorities stated.
