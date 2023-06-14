Norway braces for more summer weather as hot spell continues

Advertisement

In the last couple of days, southern and eastern Norway got the chance to bask in real summer weather, with beautiful sunny days and temperatures well over 20 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Drammen in southeastern Norway was the hottest city in the country, with a temperature of 27.3 degrees. On Tuesday, it was surpassed by Gulsvik, Flå, in Hallingdal (eastern Norway), with 28.9 degrees.

According to current forecasts, the nice weather is here to stay.

"Southern and eastern Norway will get a lot of warm and nice weather. Here, the temperatures can creep up into the 30s towards the end of the week," on-duty meteorologist Bente Wahl at the Meteorological Institute told the newspaper VG.

Even hotter days on the horizon

Even hotter days might be on the cards as early as Thursday.

"It is a bit difficult to say, but from Thursday, I think we will see the very highest temperatures. After the weekend, we will probably get slightly lower numbers on the thermometer, but it will still be warm," Wahl said.

"There won't be that many 'weather losers.' The north has had slightly lower temperatures for a few days, but it looks like they will rise from the weekend. western Norway has been warm, and it will continue to be warm in the future," Wahl said.

End-of-week temperatures

The forecasts for the rest of the week look very hot for southern Norway.

"Drammen was warmest on Monday with 27 degrees. It will perhaps be even a little warmer in the days ahead. Thursday and Friday, we could see 30 degrees," meteorologist Anne Solveig Andersen told the newspaper Nettavisen.

Andersen also shared the end-of-week temperature forecasts for Norway's largest cities:

Oslo: Up to 30 and 31 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Bergen: Around 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Trondheim: Around 20 degrees now, but it will be warmer in the days ahead. Up to 25-26 degrees Celsius.

Risk of forest fires, torrential rain

Meteorologist Wahl warned, however, that there will be more risk of local afternoon showers and thunder this week compared to last week – as well as the possibility of torrential rain.

"The heat also has some downsides. There is still a high risk of forest fires in several places in Norway, and we must all take extra care," she warned.

Furthermore, several places in the country have felt the more serious consequences of the scorching sun. Several municipalities, including Oslo, have found it necessary to introduce water-saving measures.

First tropical night of the year?

If current weather forecasts materialise, Norway could experience its first "tropical night" of the year.

In Norway, when the temperature on the thermometer stays above 20 degrees throughout the night, the Meteorological Institute labels it a "tropical night."

"There has not been a tropical night yet, but there may be a chance for a tropical night in eastern Norway - there is a certain possibility there," meteorologist Andersen said.