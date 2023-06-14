Mother and daughter face deportation from Norway over earnings requirement

Advertisement

The deportation of the mother and daughter from Brazil could go ahead as early as next week because the mother's husband and reference person (the person one moves to Norway to be with) did not meet the income requirements for family unification, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Maria Robela Duarte De Oliveira married Norwegian Kay Garred in 2017, with her and her daughter from a previous relationship moving to Norway in 2021. The mother and daughter, 15, arrived in Norway on a tourist visa before applying for a family reunification residence permit.

Non-EEA nationals in Norway are typically required to hold a residence permit to live and work in Norway legally, becasue they don't have the same freedom of movement rights as those from within the EEA.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for moving to Norway to be with family?

Their initial application was rejected in November 2021. The reason was that Garred was 6,356 kroner short of meeting the income requirements. The reference person in family reunification applications must earn above 320,274 kroner per year (as of 2023 – the figure changes yearly).

Advertisement

When the request was turned down, Garred had recently begun receiving disability benefits.

"If a reference person cannot work due to a health problem, the legislature has decided that disability benefits of a certain amount can fulfil the maintenance requirement. This amount has not been met in this case," Ingun Marie Halle from the Immigrations Appeal Board (UNE) told NRK.

The income requirement is just one of several prerequisites that need to be met in order to be granted family residence.

Garred's past income was insufficient, too. He argues this is because he was earning a wage in Brazil during this period.

They appealed the original decision in 2022, with the case eventually going to the UNE, which in June this year ruled that the mother and daughter must return to Brazil or they will be arrested and deported.

The family have two weeks to appeal the deportation order, which was issued to the mother and daughter earlier this week.

"I am completely shocked. If we leave, we can't come back. I feel like a criminal," Oliveira said of the deportation order.

Halle said that the UNE considers whether the application helps to maintain an already steady family life or whether there is an option for the family to reunify elsewhere. Additionally, it considers the connection of the family to Norway.

The daughter of Oliveira wouldn't meet the second requirement, as she has stronger ties to Brazil than to Norway, according to Halle. Olivera's daughter's initial application was likely to join Olivera who applied to join her husband, Garred.

"According to practice, a longer connection is required for such time to be decisive. She has a long connection to Brazil and will return to her homeland with her own mother," she said.