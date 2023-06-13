Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

New Michelin restaurants in Norway

The new Michelin Guide for Nordic Countries in 2023 has been published, and 42 restaurants in the region have been added to the guide this year.

The following Norwegian restaurants received their first Michelin star: À L'aise, SAVAGE, Sabi Omakase, Stallen, and Mon Oncle in Oslo and K2 in Stavanger.

Re-Naa in Stavanger retained its two Michelin stars, as did Maaemo in Oslo, which retained its three stars.

Furthermore, other awards that were handed out included the "Welcome and Service Award", which went to Mia Kondrup from the restaurant À L'aise in Oslo. The "Green Star" award went to K2 in Stavanger for their focus on sustainability.

Follo Line railway tunnel project battered by controversy

The Follo Line (Follobanen) railway tunnel project, the Nordic region's longest railway tunnel, continues to be plagued by issues and controversy.

In the latest turn of events, the Follobanen contractor Acciona Ghella Joint Venture (AGJV) has sued Bane NOR - for the fifth time - due to an issue related to prices.

"The lawsuit concerns a disagreement about the effect of certain change orders on the contract price," press officer Anne Kirkhusmo at Bane NOR told the newspaper Teknisk Ukeblad.

The lawsuit covers nine changes to the contract. According to Teknisk Ukeblad, this is the fifth time that the Spanish-Italian consortium AGJV, which is the general contractor for the Blix tunnel on the Follobanen, has sued Bane Nor.

Heathrow strike called off

The security staff who had announced a strike at Heathrow Airport outside London this month have called it off.

The two unions involved - Unite and PCB - had announced a two-day strike on June 24th and 25th, which would probably have resulted in chaos at the busy airport.

After eight months of negotiations, the parties reached an agreement on Monday, though the union members have not yet had their say on the reached deal. If they reject the agreement, there will probably be a strike later this summer.

Any strikes on the continent could heavily disrupt travel to and from Norway this summer.

Workers on the Norwegian continental shelf considering strike

More than 900 Industri Energi union members may be taken out on strike on the Norwegian continental shelf in the coming weeks.

The Industri Energi union, a Norwegian trade union for employees in the petroleum industry, has notified the National Mediator of Norway (Riksmekleren) and the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NR) of a strike if mediation relating to workers on floating rigs does not lead to success.

Some 913 members, distributed among 12 facilities and 16 businesses on the Norwegian continental shelf, will be taken out on strike if the talks don't end in an agreement, Industri Energi announced in a press release.

The parties have been summoned to mediation at the Riksmekleren office on June 28th, with a mediation deadline of midnight on the same day.