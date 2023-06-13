Norwegian government to increase child benefit

Advertisement

Following negotiations, the minority government consisting of the Labour Party and the Centre Party will present the revised national budget that has the backing of the Socialist Left Party to parliament.

In the budget that will be submitted for a vote, the government has pledged to spend an additional 2 billion kroner on child benefits. With the backing of the Socialist Left Party, the government has a majority meaning the proposals should pass.

The increase will apply to children over the age of six and will take effect from July 1st. The increase amounts to roughly 200 kroner a month more per child.

“We have negotiated an agreement that both takes the necessary measures on distribution and the environment. One of the major initiatives we have put in place is a permanent increase in child benefit for children over the age of six,” Kirsti Bergstø, leader of the Socialist Left Party, told public broadcaster NRK.

Extra child benefit for slightly older children comes after money for younger children has been increased several times in past years.

The government and the Socialist Left Party have also agreed to increase social assistance rates by 10 percent. This policy will cost 284 million kroner from July 1st.

On Tuesday afternoon, the rest of the proposals will be submitted to parliament.

The Local Norway will have coverage on all the key budget changes that will affect you.