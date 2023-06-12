Why are companies boycotting one of Norway’s most popular chocolate brands?

Advertisement

SAS, Norwegian hotel chain Strawberry, the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT), SJ Norway, Classic Norway Hotels, the Norwegian Football Association, Norse, Fjord Line, Hurtigruten, Toppfotball Kvinner, and Flyskapet Norse are among the companies and organisations to announce a boycott of Freia products.

Several other companies and organisations say they are also considering a ban. Norway’s parliament will meet on Monday to discuss a boycott.

The reason for the boycott is that Freia’s parent company, Mondelez, has been blacklisted by the Ukrainian anti-corruption authority.

This is because Mondelez continues to operate in Russia, with Ukrainian authorities saying that this contributes to the Russian war chest.

Despite being blacklisted by Ukraine, the company isn’t subject to any European or Norwegian sanctions. Norway’s oil fund currently has around nine billion kroner invested into the US-registered firm.

Norgesgruppen, the largest player in Norway’s supermarket sector, is considering pulling Freia products from shelves, while Coop has called on the government to clarify the situation.

Mondelez Norway has said that it is open to dialogue with the government to try and shed some light on the situation.

“We hope and believe that this means the debate focuses on objective criteria. The fact is that international suppliers, who are behind a significant part of the daily goods in Norway, still maintain operations in Russia to varying degrees without breaking sanctions. This must be taken into account when we move forward,” CEO of Mondolez Norway, Chris Callanan, said in a statement.

“Like several other companies, we have maintained a limited operation in Russia, but we have ended capital investment and advertising, and we have constantly condemned the brutal war, while at the same time, we have helped to maintain the food supply through our products, which are long-lasting foods for ordinary people,” the statement writes.

The company also said that Freia is a Norwegian brand produced in Russia and that none of the production takes place in Russia. Mondelez also stated that no Russian-produced goods are sold in Norway.

Mondelez also produces Oreo, Toblerone and several other popular brands.