Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Roof fire in central Oslo still not extinguished

Work to extinguish a fire that broke out on a roof of a building in central Oslo is still ongoing, almost twelve hours after the blaze began.

The fire started on a roof terrace of an eight-storey office building. Fire crews initially believed they had the situation under control before the fire flared up again.

Tram and subway services are affected by the fire and efforts to extinguish it. The road at Grensen will also be closed to all traffic until further notice. Travellers are being asked to use either Nationaltheatret and Jernbanetorget rather than Stortinget on Oslo's metro system as only one entrance and exit is open at Stortinget.

Advertisement

PM: Norwegian offs shore wind will be competitive

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has insisted to the Norwegian business and financial newspaper Dagens Næringsliv that Norwegian offshore wind will become competitive.

His assertion comes despite doubts about whether the government's investment in wind power will be a success.

The Labour Party, the Centre Party, the Socialist Left Party and the Green Party recently agreed for the state to subsidise the development of the Southern North Sea II wind farm project to the tune of 23 billion kroner.

"To believe that this will get off the ground and achieve the social goals they are supposed to, without the community standing up in the initial phase, I think is naive. Then it won't happen," Støre said.

Mondelez wants talks with the government about boycotts

Mondelez Norway has asked for talks with the relevant government ministries over several firms boycotting products made by the company, such as Freia chocolate.

"We hope and believe that this means the debate focuses on objective criteria. The fact is that international suppliers, who are behind a significant part of the daily goods in Norway, still maintain operations in Russia to varying degrees without breaking sanctions. This must be taken into account when we move forward," Chris Callanan, CEO of Mondelez Norway, said in a press release.

More and more companies have been boycotting products by the firm because Ukraine has blacklisted the company for operating in Russia.

Mondelez Norway also emphasised that Freia chocolate, one of the products boycotted, is a Norwegian product produced in Rodeløkka in Oslo and does not sell products in Norway produced in Russia.

More elderly people are affected by ID theft

The Norwegian Centre for Information Security (NorSIS) reports an increase in the number of older people affected by ID theft.

"It is worrying that the elderly seem to be affected to a greater extent than before," Eivind Reiner-Holm said in a press release.

In total, around five percent of those over 60 told a survey by NorSIS that they had been affected by ID theft in the last two years.