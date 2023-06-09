Why travellers from Norway are having trouble exchanging their kroner

Advertisement

Travellers are having a tougher time exchanging their kroner for local currencies when abroad, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, has said in an update.

The bank has said that anybody considering travelling should consider exchanging any kroner before travelling or using cards and other forms of payment while abroad.

Banks have become more restrictive in buying kroner from abroad due to money laundering regulations. As a result, foreign vendors have stopped accepting the currency to avoid being stuck with it.

Similar issues have been reported for travellers attempting to exchange Swedish and Danish banknotes outside of Scandinavia.

Norges Bank has said it doesn’t yet have an overview of countries that are not accepting Norwegian kroner or which Norwegian banks are not buying them back.