Advertisement

Money

Why travellers from Norway are having trouble exchanging their kroner

Frazer Norwell
Frazer Norwell - [email protected]
Published: 9 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023 15:54 CET
Why travellers from Norway are having trouble exchanging their kroner
Travellers have had trouble exchanging their Norwegian kroner abroad. Pictured is somebody holding some euro notes. Photo by Christian Dubovan on Unsplash

Those travelling to other countries from Norway have had issues exchanging Norwegian banknotes for other currencies, the central bank has said.

Advertisement

Travellers are having a tougher time exchanging their kroner for local currencies when abroad, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, has said in an update.

The bank has said that anybody considering travelling should consider exchanging any kroner before travelling or using cards and other forms of payment while abroad.

Banks have become more restrictive in buying kroner from abroad due to money laundering regulations. As a result, foreign vendors have stopped accepting the currency to avoid being stuck with it.

Similar issues have been reported for travellers attempting to exchange Swedish and Danish banknotes outside of Scandinavia.

Advertisement

Norges Bank has said it doesn’t yet have an overview of countries that are not accepting Norwegian kroner or which Norwegian banks are not buying them back.

More

#Money

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also