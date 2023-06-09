Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway sells F-16 jets to Romania

On Thursday, Norway said it completed the sale of 32 F-16 fighter jets to Romania after getting the green light from the authorities. The used jets will cost Romania 388 million euros.

"The sale will strengthen and modernise the defence of an allied nation that has Ukraine as a neighbour," said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

The Norwegian aircraft will be serviced before they are delivered to Bucharest. Norway plans to buy 52 more Lockheed Martin F-35s.

The Norwegian government is still deciding whether it will give the remaining old aircraft to Ukraine.

Royal couple opt for domestic holiday

King Harald and Queen Sonja will holiday in Norway this summer. King Harald has told the Norwegian press that part of the holiday would be on boat and aboard the royal ship of Norway.

The king and queen remained tight-lipped on the exact locations of their holidays, but Queen Sonja said the parks would be an excellent location for anybody undecided on their trip this year.

Norway has four UNESCO geoparks. This means the park has an international geological heritage and that the significance between geology and cultural and natural heritage is conveyed.

The latest inflation figures measure price rises at 6.7 percent

Prices in May were 6.7 percent higher than the same month a year prior, the latest figures from national statistics bureau Statistics Norway show.

The cost of flights, food and rent were the main drivers of the inflation figures. Price growth on imported goods, likely triggered by the weak krone, also contributed to the figures for May.

"Price growth continues to hold up, and we see that it has stabilised at a high level," Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said.

The weak krone means Statistics Norway believes that Norges Bank will raise the key policy interest rate to 3.75 percent this year. Interest rates are used to control inflation. Currently, inflation is well above the two percent target set by Norges Bank.

Minister of Justice calls for follow-up plan

Following a report which found that the shootings before the Oslo Pride march on June 25th last year could have been avoided, the Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, has called on the Police Security Service to devise an action plan.

"I want to get your assurances that this has the highest priority with PST and the police. I have asked for a concrete follow-up plan by the end of June," Mehl told Norwegian newswire NTB.