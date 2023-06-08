Why travellers from Norway to Europe should expect disruption this year

Advertisement

Travel on the continent could be heavily disrupted due to issues at several airports this year, which could have significant knock-on effects for travellers to and from Norway.

"It will be bad, but in a different way than last year. Now everyone is in the same boat. It is much more difficult to predict where chaos will occur and who will be affected, but everyone must be prepared. Norwegians are generally not good at that," Odd Roar Lange, a travel and tourism expert, said.

Strikes have already been announced at Heathrow and Edinburgh Airport. Meanwhile, industrial action in Germany, France and Spain is a possibility. In addition, there is an ongoing air traffic controller strike in Denmark.

"This puts entire airports out of business and can happen suddenly. Therefore, one must be prepared for how to handle it," Lange said.

Thomas Iversen from the Norwegian Consumer Council, a consumer rights group, also believes that travel to Europe this summer could be disrupted.

"Unfortunately, there is reason to believe that there will be challenges in this year's summer holidays as well. There is a staff shortage at several airports, particularly related to infrastructure such as baggage handling," he said.

He pointed to potential strikes as one cause of disruption for travellers this summer. Iverson added that there was little travellers could do to prevent being affected.

"Most of the causes of chaos are events that the travellers cannot influence. You can travel at times other than the joint holiday, but this is not always the case," he told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

He said one common problem, suitcases not arriving at travellers' destinations, could be compensated for.

"You can partially compensate for this by having a little extra in your hand luggage. That way, you don't have to spend the first days of your holiday shopping. As a rule, the luggage arrives quite quickly," he said.

Another tip Iverson shared was to ensure that any travel insurance policies cover the whole family if you are going on holiday with your loved ones this year.

"If you are notified of adjustments to the departure time, you must act quickly if other parts of the journey will be affected (as a result of delays and cancellations). In addition to this, you should check that everyone has a valid passport and that the travel insurance covers the entire travel party. The travel insurance you have built into your credit card often has too little cover to cover the whole family on a trip," he said.