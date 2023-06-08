Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Significant differences in emergency department response times

Residents of rural areas get a much faster answer when calling the emergency services than those who live in Norway’s big cities.

Current regulations require that 80 percent of those who call the emergency services are answered before two minutes have passed. However, the Norwegian Directorate of Health has said that only three emergency centres meet this requirement.

“The emergency department is an important part of the health service for the citizens. We will use the results to work together with the municipalities to develop the emergency services,” Steinar Olsen, director of the department of emergency medicine and emergency preparedness in the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said.

Experts warn of travel chaos

Those travelling to Europe this summer from Norway should expect chaos at airports on the continent this summer.

“It will be bad, but in a different way than last year. Now everyone is in the same boat. It is much more difficult to predict where chaos will occur and who will be affected, but everyone must be prepared. Norwegians are generally not good at that,” Odd Roar Lange said.

Strikes have been announced at several airports around the continent.

“Most of the causes of chaos are events that the travellers cannot influence. You can, of course, travel at times other than the joint holiday, but this is not always the case,” Thomas Iversen, senior legal adviser at the Consumer Council, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

26 municipalities report issues with the child services reporting system

Some 26 local authorities have identified issues with the software, which logs reports of concern in child protection.

“This case has the highest priority in the ministry. The case is very serious, and I am concerned about the consequences this has had for vulnerable children and young people who need children and help,” Minister for Children and Families Kjersti Toppe has said.

The Directorate for Children, Families and Youth (Bufdir) has said that it is too early to say how many messages it has yet to receive due to the system error.

Lynx population above national targets

This winter, 71 family groups of lynx have been identified in Norway. This is 13 more than in 2022.

The lynx population is above the target of 65 family groups decided by parliament. A family group consists of one female lynx accompanied by one or more cubs.