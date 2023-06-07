Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Queen Sonja hopes Norway can learn from the treatment of the Sami

The King and Queen of Norway hope something can be learned from the report on the effects of Norwegianisation on the Sami, Kven and Forest Finn people.

A report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission outlined the effects of the policy to assimilate non-Norwegian-speaking indigenous groups into Norwegian society by suppressing language and cultural practices.

“We must hear and listen to the stories and try to understand. And humbly try to learn something from it. I think everyone must come together to help on this point,” Queen Sonja said at an event in the Nordland county of northern Norway on Tuesday.

The royal couple is currently on a four-day tour of the county, with Sami culture being a reoccurring theme of the trip.

Danske Bank to withdraw from the Norwegian private market

Danske Bank has initiated a sales process as it begins to withdraw from the Norwegian private market.

“We have very good customers in the private market and are aware of a great responsibility. Our customers do not need to do anything as part of the process surrounding a possible sale of this part of the branch, and we are confident of finding good solutions that are in the best interest of our retail customers,” Erlend Angelfoss, country manager for Danske Bank Norge, said.

The bank said it would provide more information on a possible sale when the figures for the second quarter are presented.

Bane Nor’s experts unsatisfied by Folloban solutions

Experts from national rail operator Bane Nor were not satisfied with the solutions to potential issues put forward by the contractor chosen for the problem-stricken Follban.

The tunnel, one of Norway’s most expensive rail projects ever, has been beset by multiple issues and closures since its official opening in December.

The warnings appear in one of Bane Nor’s internal investigations into the problems which have affected the train line., Teknisk Ukeblad reports.

Hose pipe ban in Oslo

Oslo Municipality has introduced restrictions against the use of water hoses and sprinklers in the capital.

The restrictions are due to capacity issues. The issues are caused by a mix of high consumption and reduced capacity due to the Skullerud water treatment plant being out of operation.

The restrictions apply to all Oslo households until further notice. Anyone wishing to water plants or bushes will need to use a water can.

Assistant department director Frode Hult in the Water and Sewerage Agency said it was important to have enough water capacity in the event of forest fires.