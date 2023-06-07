Oslo introduces hose pipe ban

Advertisement

The restrictions are the result of high consumption over the last few days, as well as capacity issues due to the Skullerud water treatment plant being out of operation.

Oslo Municipality says the ban on hose pipes and sprinklers applies to all households in the capital until further notice. Residents will need to use a watering can if they wish to water any plants, grass or bushes in their garden.

Assistant department director Frode Hult in the Water and Sewerage Agency has said that a combination of high demand and low capacity means that there are challenges in supplying water to the entire city.

“That is why we are introducing restrictions on garden watering. The grass does well without water anyway,” he said in a municipality announcement.

There was also a hosepipe ban in place last year. However, this was related to very low filling levels in reservoirs. The municipality said that it would be enacting water-saving measures.