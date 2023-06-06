Why flight prices in Norway will come down again in the near future
Flight prices in Norway are at their highest level in years. Industry experts do expect ticket prices to come down soon, however.
The cost of flying out of Norway on short and long-haul flights has drastically increased over the past 12-18 months.
Between March of this year and the same month the previous year, flight prices increased by 55 percent. This is according to the national data agency Statistics Norway, which examined the average cost of domestic and international flights.
“Flight prices have been much higher now than before the pandemic, both for European and long-haul destinations. They (flight prices) are not going to stay at such a high level, simply because the offer from the market is getting bigger and bigger,” Ole Stouby, a leading ticket expert, told Norwegian travel news site Flysmart24.
He explained that the number of tickets on offer for consumers in Norway was outgrowing demand and that, eventually, prices would adapt to reflect that there are more seats than passengers. This effect is amplified by a rising cost of living, further driving down demand.
Lower flight tickets would also be reflected in less costly package holidays too.
His advice to travellers thinking of booking a trip in the near future was to remain composed and hold out for lower ticket prices.
Norwegian airline Widerøe has said that it has already seen demand increase compared to last summer and would be adjusting its pricing into the autumn and winter.
“We still expect a good summer but think the underlying demand will decrease beyond autumn. A number of measures are being taken to increase the cabin factor (attractiveness) of the company. The most important (factor) is adjusting capacity and increasing the frequency of sales campaigns,” The company said.
