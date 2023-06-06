Norwegian residence permit granted to 83-year-old Japanese woman who faced deportation

Advertisement

The decision to deport Takako Ellefsen for not meeting the requirements for a residence permit has been overturned and she has been granted residence.

“She has been granted residence, and they emphasize her connection to Norway in addition to her age,” Ellefsen's lawyer Alexander Nyheim Jenssen told the newspaper Aftenbladet.

Previously, the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) decided that Ellefsen, who was married to a Norwegian for 46 years before he died in 2009, had to return to Japan – where she originally comes from.

In addition, Ellefsen lived in Norway with her husband in the 1960s and 2000s, before returning in 2020. Her initial application for residence was turned down because it was decided her health insurance wasn’t comprehensive enough.

She was ordered to leave Norway after the UNE turned down her appeal against the residence decision. Late last year, public broadcaster NRK reported that part of the decision was made on the basis that Ellefsen received a private pension, meaning she wasn’t dependent on her daughter for support.

“I am so very happy, I want to say thank you for the support I have received. Thank you very much,” Ellefsen said.