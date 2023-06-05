Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Police want more authority to deal with reckless drivers

On Sunday, several drivers in Norway lost their driving licenses after driving too fast in Gol Municipality.

The National Road Policing Service (Utrykningspolitiet) now wants extended powers - in line with the Danish model - so that it can seize cars from the worst reckless drivers.

"We're looking at Denmark's legislation," the chief of the National Road Policing Service, Knut Smedsrud, told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

In Denmark, two years ago, the parliament (Folketing) tightened rules on reckless driving in the Traffic and Penal Code.

The police then got the opportunity to seize and auction off vehicles that were used, among other things, to drive far too fast.

The Danish Ministry of Justice stated in March that almost 2,000 vehicles had been seized in the two years that have passed since the legislation was adopted.

Norway's army chief warns about 'significant operational weaknesses'

The Norwegian Armed Forces lack ammunition, fuel, personnel, and air defence, and have limited ability to protect themselves against cyber-attacks, according to the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Eirik Kristoffersen.

"The probability of direct conflict and war on Norwegian soil or on the territory of our allies has increased," Kristoffersen wrote in a draft of his military recommendations to the government.

Despite several multibillion-dollar investments in recent years, Kristoffersen is not impressed by the country's defence capability.

He described Norway's ability to operate over time as "marginal". He also wrote that "the Armed Forces would not be able to solve their most demanding tasks in a satisfactory manner".

Advertisement

Weak krone boosts Norwegian seafood exports

In May, Norway exported 13.1 billion kroner worth of seafood. That is an increase of 816 million kroner, or 7 percent, compared to the same month last year.

"As in April, there was also a significant currency effect in May. The weak Norwegian krone alone contributed to an increase in value of around 1.5 billion kroner last month.

"Without this currency development, there would have been a decline in the export value," Christian Chramer of Norway's Seafood Council stated in a press release.

He described the market situation as more demanding. Measured in euros, the export value fell by eight percent in May, while measured in dollars, it fell by five percent compared to the same month last year.

So far this year, 67.5 billion kroner worth of seafood has been exported from Norway.

Advertisement

Woman stabbed at Notodden, man arrested and charged

A woman was stabbed in the centre of Notodden, in Vestfold and Telemark County, on Sunday.

Police arrested a man in his 20s on Monday, but later said it the operation was ongoing and they couldn't guarantee they had arrested the right person.

The woman was stabbed several times, and the police described her condition as serious. According to NRK, she was taken to the Ullevål hospital in Oslo.

The police described the incident as an act of random violence.