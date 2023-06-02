What does Norway need to do to meet its climate goals?

Advertisement

The Norwegian Environment Agency has identified 85 different measures that can reduce emissions and help Norway reach its 2030 goal.

Only if all the measures are adopted will emissions be reduced to 50 percent of what they were in 1990 by 2030.

Among the measures is Norway’s population being asked to reduce its intake of red and processed meat to no more than 500 grams a week, which aligns with national requirements. Other measures include consuming more Norwegian-produced grain, pulses, vegetables, fruit and berries.

If the public were to follow the dietary advice, up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 could be cut, according to the Norwegian Environment Agency.

The 2030 climate goal is part of an effort to stop the worst effects of climate change. Currently, Norway has cut five percent of emissions compared to 55 percent.

“It takes time to develop new tools, to change behaviour and to get new technology in place. If it is to be possible to achieve such large emission cuts as quickly as we have assumed, there is a need for very rapid development of climate policy,” Ellen Hambro, Director of the Norwegian Environment Agency, said of the report.

Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide has said to the public broadcaster that implementing 85 climate measures by 2030 was possible.

“Yes, in principle, I mean that. Because that report shows that it is entirely possible to reach our ambitious climate goal, which we share with all countries similar to us, 55 per cent in the entire economy, it is possible and within reach, but it requires that all sectors contribute and that they contribute now,” he said.

Other measures outlined in the report include increased Carbon capture and storage (CCS) at industrial facilities, more working from home and the electrification of transport.