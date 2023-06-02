Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Offshore windfarm agreement found

The government has agreed with the Socialist Left Party, the Green Party and the Christian Democrats on the offshore Sørlige North Sea II wind project. The parties have agreed to invest up to 23 billion kroner.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that the project cost has been raised from 15 billion kroner to 23 billion kroner.

There has been a long-running debate over whether wind farms should be connected to power export cables so the wind power can be sold to other countries for a profit. Statkraft CEO Rynning-Tønnesen told E24 last week that the farm would need to be able to export energy to Europe to be profitable.

NVE CEO Kjetil Lund has also said that offshore wind in Norway isn't profitable.

Poor roads in Norway cause 30 deaths a year

Bad roads and slick asphalt in winter contribute to around 30 fatal accidents each year in Norway, the National Audit Office writes.

"It is a high number - too high. In 2021, it accounted for around 30 percent of all fatal accidents," Auditor General Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

He added that it was unacceptable that roads contributed to fatal accidents each year.

"Operating costs were 34 percent higher from 2015 to 2021. This corresponds to an increase of more than a third. In addition, the maintenance backlog is large and growing. More expensive operation means less money for maintenance, and poorer maintenance means more expensive operation. It is a vicious circle," the auditor general said of road maintenance efforts in Norway.

The Conservative Party makes a tax pledge

The level of property tax and municipal taxes and fees will not be increased where the Conservatives have a mayor elected, party leader Erna Solberg has pledged.

"This applies to the four years ahead of us. When we come to the municipal elections in 2027, the level of municipal taxes, fees and charges should not be higher than they are today in Conservative municipalities," Solberg told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Save the Children cancel children's Pride festival

Save the Children have cancelled their children's Pride event in Bergen after they had received threats ahead of the event.

The organisation Fri has created an alternative event indoors to replace the cancelled festival. The event will be held at the hotel at C. Sundts gate.

"Threats, terror and hatred must not threaten us or anyone into silence. Not least children. We are very happy that Bergen Pride is still able to create a children's festival, and we are proud to be able to have it in one of our hotels," Petter Stordalen, the owner of the hotel, said.