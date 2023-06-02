Children to travel for free on public transport in Oslo this summer

Advertisement

The scheme will allow up to four children to accompany an adult who has purchased a ticket. The offer will include the bus, rail and public transport ferries this summer.

The scheme will coincide with the Norwegian school holidays, so it will be valid between June 21st and August 21st. The offer will apply to both residents and tourists.

Free public transport means activities such as travelling to the islands to swim, or hiking are cost-free throughout the holidays. The offer will only apply to zone 1, however.

“It is good news for all families with children at a time when everything is becoming more expensive. It is also good news for everyone who visits Oslo, who can more easily get to the beaches and enjoy the cultural offer in the city,” Sirin Stav, Transport Councillor in Oslo City Council, said.

Last year, the city council made travel on public transport free for kids after 6pm on weekdays. Before that, children could travel with adults for free on weekends. Free transport in the evenings and weekends applies to all zones in which the public transport firm Ruter operates.