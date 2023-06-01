Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Significant increase in mental illness in children and young people

Akershus University Hospital (Ahus) and Oslo University Hospital (Ous) have both reported a sharp rise in children being admitted to psychiatric clinics, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

"We lack research, so we only have hypotheses. But we believe the increase is directly connected with handling the pandemic because schools, kindergartens and leisure activities were closed. Even normal social activities with friends disappeared. They were left more to their own devices," Morten Grøvli, who heads the department for child and adolescent mental health care at Ahus, told the paper.

He said that many young people were left isolated and spending more time on social media than physically meeting people their own age.

New rail project given the green light in Bergen

Most of the Bergen City Council has agreed to a light rail route from Åsane to Bryggen in Bergen. Construction for the project could begin from 2025.

The rail project was adopted after a majority of 36 votes to 31 was secured. The light rail project will cost around 21 billion kroner. The track will be 12.7 kilometres long and 5.7 kilometres of new tunnels will be constructed.

The city council estimates the line will serve 60,000 passengers daily by 2040.

The number of dollar millionaires in Norway increases

Norway is going against the trend when it comes to millionaires, with the number of residents worth more than one million dollars increasing since 2022.

The number of dollar millionaires in Norway will increase by 4,000 in 2022. Compared to the worldwide average, the number fell by 3.3 percent.

According to the figures from Capgemini's figures, there are around 200,000 dollar millionaires in Norway.

"Norway is a prosperous country with a well-functioning economy that is positively affected by high energy prices. Affluent Norwegians have fared better through 2022 than wealthy people in the rest of the world, says head of banking and insurance," Liv Fiksdahl from Capgemini said.

Crisis survey for the government parties

The government parties of the Labour Party and Centre Party would receive just 21.5 percent of the vote if an election were held today, the latest polling figures show.

Meanwhile, according to the polls, the Conservative Party would secure 32.1 percent of the vote.