Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New rules for teachers to prevent violence

The government will change legislation to allow teachers to intervene physically against pupils to prevent injuries.

Minister of Education Tonje Brenna said that if teachers were permitted to use force to prevent harm or substantial damage, there would be a number of procedures and rules to follow.

“For example, a teacher can hold pupils to break up a fight, but the grip must not be stronger or last longer than is necessary to prevent injury. Any form of physical force towards children that has the character of punishment is punishable,” the government writes in its proposal.

Meeting of NATO foreign ministers

The foreign ministers of NATO member countries and Sweden’s foreign minister are in Oslo for talks ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

As many as 250 delegates and 300 members of the press will be in attendance in Oslo. The meetings will be centred on security policy and further support for Ukraine.

Later today, there will be a commemoration of the July 22nd terror attacks. NATO chief and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg will attend, as will current PM Jonas Gahr Støre.

Yellow warning for forest fires in southern Norway

The Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for forest fires across large parts of south Norway; the warning will be in place until the region sees a large amount of rainfall.

The warm and dry weather are the reasons for the warning being issued, as the conditions increase the chance of forest fires. The public has been asked to be extra careful when using disposable grills, cigarette butts and bonfires.

The Directorate of Fire Safety and Preparedness states that nine out of ten fires in forests are caused by human activity.

Norway sees lowest energy prices for 21 months

The monthly energy price for May is the lowest power price for almost two years.

In southern Norway, a lower monthly price was recorded in August 2021, when the price was 74.8 øre per kilowatt-hour. At that point in time, it was the highest monthly price ever, energy news publication Europower writes.

The price for May remained just above the threshold for government energy subsidies. This is thanks in part to a weak krone.