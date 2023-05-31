Advertisement

Norwegian government to test new mobile warning system

Frazer Norwell
Frazer Norwell - [email protected] • 31 May, 2023 Updated Wed 31 May 2023 15:25 CEST
A new alert system will be tested by the authorities in Norway on June 14th. Pictured is somebody using a mobile phone. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Phones across Norway will go off on June 14th as a new emergency alert system will be tested.

It will be the first time the Civil Defence Authority will test its new alarm system on a large scale.

“The new Emergency Alert on mobile is a huge step for preparedness. Fast and secure communication about danger or crisis gives more security and has been an important priority for the Center Party and the Labour Party in government,” Justice, and Emergency Services Minister Emilie Engher Mehl said in an announcement.

The test will coincide with the sounding of more than 1,200 siren systems dotted around the country.

The Directorate for Community Security and Emergency Preparedness (DSB) has asked the public to talk to their loved ones, including children and the elderly so that as many as possible will be aware that the alert is just a technical test.

Alerts will be sent to mobile phones located in Norway using a 4G or 5G network. Those on older mobiles without 4G or 5G capability will likely not receive the notification. Phones on silent or do not disturb modes will be overridden.

To not receive the notification, the phone will need to be on aeroplane mode. When the alert goes out, a siren-like sound will play, and a message will appear telling users that the notification is just a test.

